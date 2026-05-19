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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/china-says-confident-friendship-with-russia-to-grow-under-leadership-of-heads-of-states-1124147979.html
China Says Confident Friendship With Russia to Grow Under Leadership of Heads of States
China Says Confident Friendship With Russia to Grow Under Leadership of Heads of States
Sputnik International
China is confident that under the strategic leadership of the heads of China and Russia, the friendship between the countries will be further strengthened, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T08:51+0000
2026-05-19T08:51+0000
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"Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his visit to China. We are confident that under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the friendship between China and Russia, passed down from generation to generation, will further strengthen in the hearts of people," Guo Jiakun told reporters. China welcomes Putin's visit, the diplomat said, adding that the two leaders will discuss cooperation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues.
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China Says Confident Friendship With Russia to Grow Under Leadership of Heads of States

08:51 GMT 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a ceremony of exchanging documents after Russia-China talks. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a ceremony of exchanging documents after Russia-China talks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is confident that under the strategic leadership of the heads of China and Russia, the friendship between the countries will be further strengthened, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
"Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his visit to China. We are confident that under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the friendship between China and Russia, passed down from generation to generation, will further strengthen in the hearts of people," Guo Jiakun told reporters.
China welcomes Putin's visit, the diplomat said, adding that the two leaders will discuss cooperation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues.
The national flags of Russia and China - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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