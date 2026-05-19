https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/iran-prepared-new-tactical-steps-in-event-of-us-attack---source-1124148338.html
Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source
Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source
Sputnik International
Iran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a new US attack, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.
2026-05-19T09:17+0000
2026-05-19T09:17+0000
2026-05-19T09:34+0000
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"We have prepared new tactical actions and approaches based on our doctrine. We have no problems in terms of weapons and defense capabilities," the source said.The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire starting April 8 following an extensive US-Israeli military campaign against the nation. After the sides agreed to the ceasefire, negotiations began in Pakistan's Islamabad on resolving the crisis, though little progress has been achieved.
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Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source
09:17 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 19.05.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has prepared new tactical steps should the US attack again, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.
"We have prepared new tactical actions and approaches based on our doctrine. We have no problems in terms of weapons and defense capabilities," the source said.
The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire starting April 8 following an extensive US-Israeli military campaign against the nation. After the sides agreed to the ceasefire, negotiations began in Pakistan's Islamabad on resolving the crisis, though little progress has been achieved.