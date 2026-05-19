https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/iran-prepared-new-tactical-steps-in-event-of-us-attack---source-1124148338.html

Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source

Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source

Sputnik International

Iran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a new US attack, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.

2026-05-19T09:17+0000

2026-05-19T09:17+0000

2026-05-19T09:34+0000

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"We have prepared new tactical actions and approaches based on our doctrine. We have no problems in terms of weapons and defense capabilities," the source said.The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire starting April 8 following an extensive US-Israeli military campaign against the nation. After the sides agreed to the ceasefire, negotiations began in Pakistan's Islamabad on resolving the crisis, though little progress has been achieved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/iran-ready-for-any-scenario-of-conflict-with-us---foreign-ministry-1124141917.html

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