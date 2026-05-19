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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/iran-prepared-new-tactical-steps-in-event-of-us-attack---source-1124148338.html
Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source
Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source
Sputnik International
Iran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a new US attack, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.
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2026-05-19T09:34+0000
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"We have prepared new tactical actions and approaches based on our doctrine. We have no problems in terms of weapons and defense capabilities," the source said.The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire starting April 8 following an extensive US-Israeli military campaign against the nation. After the sides agreed to the ceasefire, negotiations began in Pakistan's Islamabad on resolving the crisis, though little progress has been achieved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/iran-ready-for-any-scenario-of-conflict-with-us---foreign-ministry-1124141917.html
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Iran Prepares 'New Tactical Steps' in Event of US Attack - Source

09:17 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 19.05.2026)
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launching underground ballistic missiles during a military exercise
This video grab shows the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launching underground ballistic missiles during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has prepared new tactical steps should the US attack again, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.
"We have prepared new tactical actions and approaches based on our doctrine. We have no problems in terms of weapons and defense capabilities," the source said.
The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire starting April 8 following an extensive US-Israeli military campaign against the nation. After the sides agreed to the ceasefire, negotiations began in Pakistan's Islamabad on resolving the crisis, though little progress has been achieved.
Iranian army members march during Army Day parade at a military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Ready for Any Scenario of Conflict With US - Foreign Ministry
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