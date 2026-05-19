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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/iranian-army-threatens-to-open-new-fronts-if-us-aggression-repeated-1124151858.html
Iranian Army Threatens to Open New Fronts If US Aggression Repeated
Iranian Army Threatens to Open New Fronts If US Aggression Repeated
Sputnik International
Iran's military will open new fronts in the event of renewed aggression by the United States and Israel, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T15:19+0000
2026-05-19T15:19+0000
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"If the enemy commits a foolish act and falls into the [Israeli] trap again, committing another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts for them with new methods and leverage," Akraminia was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency. An Iranian military source has told Sputnik that Tehran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a repeat US attack. Later on Tuesday, Trump said that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-could-launch-attacks-against-iran-as-early-as-friday---trump-1124151703.html
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Iranian Army Threatens to Open New Fronts If US Aggression Repeated

15:19 GMT 19.05.2026
© AP PhotoIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's military will open new fronts in the event of renewed aggression by the United States and Israel, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Tuesday.
"If the enemy commits a foolish act and falls into the [Israeli] trap again, committing another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts for them with new methods and leverage," Akraminia was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

On May 18, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had planned to launch a military attack on Iran on Tuesday, but at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, he postponed it in favor of a possible peace deal.

An Iranian military source has told Sputnik that Tehran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a repeat US attack.
Later on Tuesday, Trump said that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump
15:06 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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