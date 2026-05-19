https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/iranian-army-threatens-to-open-new-fronts-if-us-aggression-repeated-1124151858.html
Iranian Army Threatens to Open New Fronts If US Aggression Repeated
Iranian Army Threatens to Open New Fronts If US Aggression Repeated
Sputnik International
Iran's military will open new fronts in the event of renewed aggression by the United States and Israel, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T15:19+0000
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"If the enemy commits a foolish act and falls into the [Israeli] trap again, committing another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts for them with new methods and leverage," Akraminia was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency. An Iranian military source has told Sputnik that Tehran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a repeat US attack. Later on Tuesday, Trump said that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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Iranian Army Threatens to Open New Fronts If US Aggression Repeated
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's military will open new fronts in the event of renewed aggression by the United States and Israel, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Tuesday.
"If the enemy commits a foolish act and falls into the [Israeli] trap again, committing another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts for them with new methods and leverage," Akraminia was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
On May 18, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had planned to launch a military attack on Iran on Tuesday, but at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, he postponed it in favor of a possible peace deal.
An Iranian military source has told Sputnik that Tehran has prepared new tactical steps in the event of a repeat US attack.
Later on Tuesday, Trump said that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.