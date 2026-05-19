https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-could-launch-attacks-against-iran-as-early-as-friday---trump-1124151703.html

US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump

US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week.

2026-05-19T15:06+0000

2026-05-19T15:06+0000

2026-05-19T15:06+0000

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"Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters.Trump said that there is no concrete decision has been made on the possibility of the bew strikes on Iran.He also said that on Monday, he was "an hour away" from striking Iran.The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.The escalation has nearly halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the delivery of oil and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, driving up fuel prices. On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, Trump said he decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.

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