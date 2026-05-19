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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-could-launch-attacks-against-iran-as-early-as-friday---trump-1124151703.html
US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump
US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week.
2026-05-19T15:06+0000
2026-05-19T15:06+0000
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"Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters.Trump said that there is no concrete decision has been made on the possibility of the bew strikes on Iran.He also said that on Monday, he was "an hour away" from striking Iran.The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.The escalation has nearly halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the delivery of oil and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, driving up fuel prices. On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, Trump said he decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-puts-planned-attack-on-iran-on-hold-1124146215.html
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US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump

15:06 GMT 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States could launch new attacks against Iran as soon as May 22 or early next week.
"Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters.
Trump said that there is no concrete decision has been made on the possibility of the bew strikes on Iran.
"We may have to give them another big hit ... I'm not sure yet," Trump told reporters.
He also said that on Monday, he was "an hour away" from striking Iran.
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold
04:45 GMT
The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
The escalation has nearly halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the delivery of oil and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, driving up fuel prices.
On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, Trump said he decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
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