LIVE UPDATES: Putin Arrives in Beijing for Russia-China Strategic Partnership Talks

Putin will hold a meeting with Xi Jinping, where the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and measures to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. The talks are expected to result in a joint high-level statement and the signing of multiple bilateral agreements.
Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping will also participate in the official opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education 2026–2027.
Russian leader's program also includes a separate meeting with Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang, during which prospects for trade and economic cooperation will be discussed.
Putin is accompanied by a large delegation comprising all deputy prime ministers and the heads of leading Russian state-owned and private companies.