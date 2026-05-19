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LIVE UPDATES: Putin Arrives in Beijing for Russia-China Strategic Partnership Talks
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Arrives in Beijing for Russia-China Strategic Partnership Talks
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping for his 25th official visit to China on May 19–20.
2026-05-19T15:23+0000
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Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Putin Arrives in Beijing for Russia-China Strategic Partnership Talks

15:23 GMT 19.05.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip is scheduled to last two days, from May 19 to 20.
Putin will hold a meeting with Xi Jinping, where the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and measures to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. The talks are expected to result in a joint high-level statement and the signing of multiple bilateral agreements.
Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping will also participate in the official opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education 2026–2027.
Russian leader's program also includes a separate meeting with Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang, during which prospects for trade and economic cooperation will be discussed.
Putin is accompanied by a large delegation comprising all deputy prime ministers and the heads of leading Russian state-owned and private companies.
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15:34 GMT 19.05.2026
Putin Arrives in Beijing on Official Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on an official visit, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.
The main work program of the visit is scheduled for May 20, and it will begin with a welcoming ceremony for the Russian delegation at Beijing's central Tiananmen Square. After that, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks at the People's Assembly House.
15:23 GMT 19.05.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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LIVE: Putin Touches Down in Beijing for High-Level Official Visit & Talks
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