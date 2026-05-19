LIVE UPDATES: Putin Arrives in Beijing for Russia-China Strategic Partnership Talks

Putin Arrives in Beijing on Official Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on an official visit, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.

The main work program of the visit is scheduled for May 20, and it will begin with a welcoming ceremony for the Russian delegation at Beijing's central Tiananmen Square. After that, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks at the People's Assembly House.