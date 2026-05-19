https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/no-signals-from-ukraine-to-move-forward-with-conflict-resolution---russias-un-envoy-1124152326.html

No Signals From Ukraine to Move Forward With Conflict Resolution - Russia's UN Envoy

No Signals From Ukraine to Move Forward With Conflict Resolution - Russia's UN Envoy

Sputnik International

Ukraine is not showing its willingness to make progress on settling the conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

2026-05-19T16:22+0000

2026-05-19T16:22+0000

2026-05-19T16:38+0000

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"We see no signals from Ukraine about readiness to move substantively forward in the matter of settlement. The negotiation process is at a dead end," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.US President Donald Trump is sincere in his push to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, and Russia is grateful for his support for a ceasefire on Victory Day, Nebenzia also said.Russia has information that Ukraine is planning to launch drone attacks from the territories of other countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.Modern technology allow to precisely determine where the drones were launched from, the diplomat said, adding that Russia will respond to any attempted drone attacks on its territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/ukraine-plotting-to-use-latvia-as-launchpad-for-strikes-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1124147047.html

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