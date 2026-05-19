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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/no-signals-from-ukraine-to-move-forward-with-conflict-resolution---russias-un-envoy-1124152326.html
No Signals From Ukraine to Move Forward With Conflict Resolution - Russia's UN Envoy
No Signals From Ukraine to Move Forward With Conflict Resolution - Russia's UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Ukraine is not showing its willingness to make progress on settling the conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T16:22+0000
2026-05-19T16:38+0000
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"We see no signals from Ukraine about readiness to move substantively forward in the matter of settlement. The negotiation process is at a dead end," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.US President Donald Trump is sincere in his push to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, and Russia is grateful for his support for a ceasefire on Victory Day, Nebenzia also said.Russia has information that Ukraine is planning to launch drone attacks from the territories of other countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.Modern technology allow to precisely determine where the drones were launched from, the diplomat said, adding that Russia will respond to any attempted drone attacks on its territory.
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No Signals From Ukraine to Move Forward With Conflict Resolution - Russia's UN Envoy

16:22 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 16:38 GMT 19.05.2026)
© AP Photo / John MinchilloVassily Nebenzia, permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at United Nations headquarters.
Vassily Nebenzia, permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Ukraine is not showing its willingness to make progress on settling the conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.
"We see no signals from Ukraine about readiness to move substantively forward in the matter of settlement. The negotiation process is at a dead end," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.
US President Donald Trump is sincere in his push to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, and Russia is grateful for his support for a ceasefire on Victory Day, Nebenzia also said.
"Donald Trump, apparently, sincerely strives to obtain a settlement [in the conflict in Ukraine] … We are grateful for the support of the initiative of the president of Russia, [Vladimir] Putin, to have a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 for the time sacred for all peoples of the former Soviet Union, Victory Day," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.
Russia has information that Ukraine is planning to launch drone attacks from the territories of other countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.
"According to new information available to Russian intelligence agencies, Kiev does not intend to limit itself to using air corridors provided by the Baltic states. Drones are also planned to be launched from the territory of these countries," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.
Modern technology allow to precisely determine where the drones were launched from, the diplomat said, adding that Russia will respond to any attempted drone attacks on its territory.
"A retaliatory strike under such conditions will be inevitable," Nebenzia stated.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the Ukrainian armed forces command was preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks against Russia's rear regions. Kiev planned to launch UAVs towards Russia from the territory of the Baltic States, which will shorten the approach time, the SVR added.

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