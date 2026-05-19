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Ukraine Plotting to Use Latvia as Launchpad for Strikes Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel
Ukraine Plotting to Use Latvia as Launchpad for Strikes Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
The command of the armed forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on Russia's rear regions, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T08:15+0000
2026-05-19T08:15+0000
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"The command of the armed forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on the rear regions of Russia," the SVR said in a statement. Ukraine's plans to launch UAVs towards Russia from the territory of the Baltic States, which will shorten the approach time and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks, the statement read. Despite the Latvian side's fears of becoming a victim of Moscow's retaliatory strike, Ukraine convinced Riga to agree to the operation, claiming that it would be impossible to determine the exact location of the UAV launch, the SVR said. The coordinates of the decision-making centers in Latvia are well known, and the country's membership in NATO will not protect terrorist accomplices from retaliation, the SVR added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/ukrainian-intelligence-increasingly-attempts-to-destabilize-russian-society--russian-foreign-intel-1124130609.html
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Ukraine Plotting to Use Latvia as Launchpad for Strikes Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel

08:15 GMT 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman holds a 9K38 Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile system
A Russian serviceman holds a 9K38 Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The command of the armed forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on Russia's rear regions, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.
"The command of the armed forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on the rear regions of Russia," the SVR said in a statement.
Ukraine's plans to launch UAVs towards Russia from the territory of the Baltic States, which will shorten the approach time and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks, the statement read.
"The press Bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports that, according to information received by the SVR, the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime aims to demonstrate by all means to its ideological and financial patrons in Europe the preservation of the combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine and their ability to damage the Russian economy," the statement said.
Despite the Latvian side's fears of becoming a victim of Moscow's retaliatory strike, Ukraine convinced Riga to agree to the operation, claiming that it would be impossible to determine the exact location of the UAV launch, the SVR said.
The coordinates of the decision-making centers in Latvia are well known, and the country's membership in NATO will not protect terrorist accomplices from retaliation, the SVR added.
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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Ukrainian Intelligence Increasingly Attempts to Destabilize Russian Society – Russian Foreign Intel
15 May, 09:13 GMT
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