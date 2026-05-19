https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/ukraine-plotting-to-use-latvia-as-launchpad-for-strikes-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1124147047.html

Ukraine Plotting to Use Latvia as Launchpad for Strikes Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel

Ukraine Plotting to Use Latvia as Launchpad for Strikes Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

The command of the armed forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on Russia's rear regions, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

2026-05-19T08:15+0000

2026-05-19T08:15+0000

2026-05-19T08:15+0000

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"The command of the armed forces of Ukraine is preparing to launch a series of new terrorist attacks on the rear regions of Russia," the SVR said in a statement. Ukraine's plans to launch UAVs towards Russia from the territory of the Baltic States, which will shorten the approach time and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks, the statement read. Despite the Latvian side's fears of becoming a victim of Moscow's retaliatory strike, Ukraine convinced Riga to agree to the operation, claiming that it would be impossible to determine the exact location of the UAV launch, the SVR said. The coordinates of the decision-making centers in Latvia are well known, and the country's membership in NATO will not protect terrorist accomplices from retaliation, the SVR added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/ukrainian-intelligence-increasingly-attempts-to-destabilize-russian-society--russian-foreign-intel-1124130609.html

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