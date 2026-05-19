https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/northern-sea-route-avoids-conflict-risks-existing-in-southern-seas---rosatom-head-1124153243.html

Northern Sea Route Avoids Conflict Risks Existing in Southern Seas - Rosatom Head

Northern Sea Route Avoids Conflict Risks Existing in Southern Seas - Rosatom Head

Sputnik International

Shipping via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) helps avoid the risks present in the southern seas due to conflicts, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.

2026-05-19T18:18+0000

2026-05-19T18:18+0000

2026-05-19T18:18+0000

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"[The NSR offers] a 40% reduction in route length while of course avoiding all the risks that exist today in the southern seas due to regional conflicts," Likhachev told journalists. Container shipping by Chinese companies along the NSR continues to grow, he added. The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European and Asian parts of the continent, running through the waters of the Russian Arctic shelf.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/northern-sea-route-how-russia--china-are-forging-polar-silk-road-1124151505.html

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