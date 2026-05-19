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Northern Sea Route Avoids Conflict Risks Existing in Southern Seas - Rosatom Head
Northern Sea Route Avoids Conflict Risks Existing in Southern Seas - Rosatom Head
Sputnik International
Shipping via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) helps avoid the risks present in the southern seas due to conflicts, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
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"[The NSR offers] a 40% reduction in route length while of course avoiding all the risks that exist today in the southern seas due to regional conflicts," Likhachev told journalists. Container shipping by Chinese companies along the NSR continues to grow, he added. The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European and Asian parts of the continent, running through the waters of the Russian Arctic shelf.
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Northern Sea Route Avoids Conflict Risks Existing in Southern Seas - Rosatom Head
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Shipping via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) helps avoid the risks present in the southern seas due to conflicts, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
"[The NSR offers] a 40% reduction in route length while of course avoiding all the risks that exist today in the southern seas due to regional conflicts," Likhachev told journalists.
Container shipping by Chinese companies along the NSR continues to grow, he added.
"In 2024, we saw a twofold increase compared to 2023, and in 2025 compared to 2024, a threefold increase in the number of container shipments along the Northern Sea Route carried out by Chinese companies," Likhachev said.
The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European and Asian parts of the continent, running through the waters of the Russian Arctic shelf.