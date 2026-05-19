https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/northern-sea-route-how-russia--china-are-forging-polar-silk-road-1124151505.html

Northern Sea Route: How Russia & China Are Forging ‘Polar Silk Road’

Northern Sea Route: How Russia & China Are Forging ‘Polar Silk Road’

Sputnik International

Since 2024, Russia has invited its Chinese partners to jointly develop the Northern Sea Route (NSR), focusing on logistics expansion and container shipments - extending China's Belt and Road Initiative into polar waters.

2026-05-19T14:41+0000

2026-05-19T14:41+0000

2026-05-19T14:41+0000

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The first-stage target: to build five container ships for year-round Arctic sailings, each carrying 4,400 TEUs, and commission the first ARC7 class vessel in 2027.Chinese shipping companies made 17 container voyages along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2025.What Makes NSR so Alluring Is GeographyA large container vessel departing from China can complete the journey to Europe in around 20 days - nearly twice as fast as the traditional southern route through the Suez Canal. Furthermore, the NSR shortens the Asia-Europe voyage by 30-40%, significantly reducing fuel consumption (Intermodal estimates).To strengthen the safety of Arctic navigation, last year Russia and China signed a memorandum on training Chinese ship crews for operations in polar conditions.Under the agreement, Chinese specialists will study at Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University and Admiral Makarov State University - a major transfer of Russian Arctic navigation expertise to China.China’s interest in the NSR is accelerating “with every month,” according to Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev. Transit cargo volumes along the route hit a record 3.2 million tons in 2025, he noted, while total cargo shipments between Russia and China via the Arctic corridor reached 5.4 million tons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/northern-sea-route-becoming-more-attractive-amid-hormuz-crisis---deputy-foreign-minister-1124035571.html

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