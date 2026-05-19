https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/putin-addresses-chinese-people-ahead-of-his-visit-to-beijing-1124142074.html

Putin Addresses Chinese People Ahead of His Visit to Beijing

Putin Addresses Chinese People Ahead of His Visit to Beijing

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Chinese capital at the invitation of Xi Jinping as part of the joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between the two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential.

2026-05-19T00:00+0000

2026-05-19T00:00+0000

2026-05-19T00:00+0000

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"Today, Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level. Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity," Vladimir Putin says.Russia is interested in bringing the peoples of China and Russia closer together, further promoting mutual understanding, and embracing all the positive things offered by the two countries’ rich traditions and heritage.He stresses that Russia and China support active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/putin-to-pay-official-visit-to-china-on-may-19-20-at-invitation-of-xi-jinping---kremlin-1124133849.html

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Video address to the Chinese media and social media ahead of the Russian president’s official visit to China Sputnik International Video address to the Chinese media and social media ahead of the Russian president’s official visit to China 2026-05-19T00:00+0000 true PT4M52S

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