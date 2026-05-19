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Putin Addresses Chinese People Ahead of His Visit to Beijing
Putin Addresses Chinese People Ahead of His Visit to Beijing
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Chinese capital at the invitation of Xi Jinping as part of the joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between the two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential.
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"Today, Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level. Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity," Vladimir Putin says.Russia is interested in bringing the peoples of China and Russia closer together, further promoting mutual understanding, and embracing all the positive things offered by the two countries’ rich traditions and heritage.He stresses that Russia and China support active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges.
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Video address to the Chinese media and social media ahead of the Russian president’s official visit to China
Sputnik International
Video address to the Chinese media and social media ahead of the Russian president’s official visit to China
2026-05-19T00:00+0000
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Putin Addresses Chinese People Ahead of His Visit to Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Chinese capital at the invitation of Xi Jinping as part of the joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between the two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential.
"Today, Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level. Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity," Vladimir Putin says.
"Trade between Russia and China continues to grow, having long surpassed the US$200 billion mark. Mutual settlements are now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan," the Russian president emphasizes.
Russia is interested in bringing the peoples of China and Russia closer together, further promoting mutual understanding, and embracing all the positive things offered by the two countries’ rich traditions and heritage.
"This is why we welcome the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime between our countries, facilitating greater business and tourism exchanges and harnessing new opportunities for communication and personal contacts between Russian and Chinese nationals," President Putin adds.
He stresses that Russia and China support active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges.