Russia Kicks Off Three-Day Drills to Test Nuclear Strength
06:35 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 07:19 GMT 19.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
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Russia's nuclear forces will conduct readiness and deployment exercises from May 19 to 21, the Ministry of Defense said.
Key details:
Over 64,000 troops and more than 7,800 pieces of equipment will be involved in the nuclear forces exercises
During the drills, the Russian military will practice coordinated readiness and deployment procedures for nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus
Units from the Strategic Missile Forces, the Pacific Fleet, and the Northern Fleet are taking part in the drills
The objectives of the Russian nuclear exercises are to rehearse adversary deterrence measures and to assess the readiness levels of the participating forces