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Russia, China See Return to Positive Trade Turnover - Official
Russia, China See Return to Positive Trade Turnover - Official
Sputnik International
Russia and China have managed to return to positive trade turnover dynamics this year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T08:21+0000
2026-05-19T08:22+0000
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"Investment activity is also having a positive effect on the development of bilateral trade. This year, we have managed to return to positive trade turnover dynamics," Manturov said.During a working trip to China, Manturov met with Chinese State Council Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. On the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to China, the parties discussed key issues within the focus of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation.Furthermore, Russia and China reaffirmed the need to create comfortable and predictable conditions for further strengthening ties between business circles.
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Russia, China See Return to Positive Trade Turnover - Official

08:21 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 19.05.2026)
© Photo : press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian and Chinese flags. File photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China have managed to return to positive trade turnover dynamics this year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.
"Investment activity is also having a positive effect on the development of bilateral trade. This year, we have managed to return to positive trade turnover dynamics," Manturov said.
During a working trip to China, Manturov met with Chinese State Council Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. On the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to China, the parties discussed key issues within the focus of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation.
"The expansion of the commission's portfolio of joint projects was noted, which currently covers sectors such as metallurgy, chemicals, mechanical engineering, forestry, agriculture, and transport and logistics," the Secretariat added.
Furthermore, Russia and China reaffirmed the need to create comfortable and predictable conditions for further strengthening ties between business circles.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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