https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/putins-imminent-china-visit-to-supercharge-strategic-partnership-1124141069.html

Putin's Imminent China Visit to Supercharge Strategic Partnership

Putin's Imminent China Visit to Supercharge Strategic Partnership

Sputnik International

On May 19-20, Russian President Vladimir Putin will carry out an official visit to China at the invitation of XI Jinping, marking his 25th visit.

2026-05-19T05:00+0000

2026-05-19T05:00+0000

2026-05-19T07:48+0000

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xi jinping

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A large delegation including all deputy prime ministers and heads of state-owned and private companies operating in China will accompany Putin on his visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.He added that the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen their comprehensive partnership and cooperation. Following the Putin-Xi talks, a joint high-level statement is expected, along with a number of bilateral intergovernmental, inter-agency, and other documents.The Russian leader’s program also includes a separate meeting with Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang, during which prospects for trade and economic cooperation will be discussed. In addition, Putin and Xi Jinping will take part in the solemn ceremony marking the opening of the Years of Education between Russia and China for 2026-2027.Russian-Chinese relations are characterized by high development dynamics, a solid legal foundation, and active ties at all levels. Built on deep mutual trust and a shared vision of the international order, the partnership between Russia and China continues to strengthen across political, economic, military, and humanitarian spheres. Today, this strategic cooperation serves as one of the key stabilizing factors in global affairs.The core principles and key areas of bilateral cooperation are outlined in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation signed between the two countries on July 16, 2001. The bilateral ties are officially defined by both sides as a "comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era."Close Political Partnership and International CoordinationThe two countries maintain a joint parliamentary commission for cooperation and regularly exchange delegations, engaging in productive cooperation on various multilateral platforms, including the UN and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, APEC, and other formats.Russia and China share similar positions on major global issues and closely coordinate on international matters. Russia’s position on Taiwan is enshrined in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, implying that there is only one united China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of it.Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict, China has consistently advocated for an early and peaceful resolution. Chinese officials have demonstrated an understanding of the root causes of the crisis, highlighting the provocative role played by the United States and its allies, while calling for the security interests of all parties involved to be respected.Strong Trade, Energy and Investment PartnershipSince 2010, China has been the largest trading partner of the Russian Federation. China has been Russia’s main business partner for the past 13 years. China ranks first among countries importing Russian food products, being among the largest investors in the Russian economy.Bilateral trade grew in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $61.257 billion. China exported $27.666 billion worth of goods to Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation remains one of China’s largest suppliers of oil and gas, including via the Power of Siberia pipeline. In Russia’s Far East, 65 investment projects involving Chinese capital are currently in progress, with a total value of 1 trillion rubles—accounting for 10% of all investment in the region.Russia continues to be one of the largest fuel suppliers to China. Under the Far Eastern gas route, a branch line from Russia's domestic Sakhalin–Khabarovsk–Vladivostok pipeline will be extended to China, with gas deliveries scheduled to commence in January 2027.Cooperation also covers the Northern Sea Route and major nuclear energy projects, including Tianwan, CEFR, CFR-600, and Xudapu.Strategic Military CollaborationJoint command-staff, naval, air, and anti-terrorist exercises are conducted on a regular basis, important elements include joint air and naval patrols in the Asia-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean. The two countries conduct regular joint military exercises are not directed at any third parties and fully comply with international law.Educational and Cultural CooperationThe flagship of bilateral cooperation in education is the Joint University established in Shenzhen on the basis of Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Beijing Polytechnic University. By decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and PRC Chairman Xi Jinping, 2024-2025 have been declared the Years of Culture of Russia and China.To further develop Russian-Chinese relations and expand bilateral ties in the field of education, 2026-2027 have been declared the Years of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Education.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/china-russia-plan-to-further-promote-relations-to-higher-level---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124140687.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-china-military-cooperation-becoming-increasingly-important---russian-defense-minister-1124035174.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/putin-to-pay-official-visit-to-china-on-may-19-20-at-invitation-of-xi-jinping---kremlin-1124133849.html

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