International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124148529.html
Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Volokhovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T09:41+0000
2026-05-19T09:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kharkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_1770ca7f38a8f4042a503ace1aad31cc.jpg
"In the Kharkov region, units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the village of Volokhovka," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Volokhovka allows Russian forces to threaten Ukrainian supply lines and expand their bridgehead, though it remains a localized tactical gain amid ongoing counterattacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124140952.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bef1be2c41903bb6906dd6c707eb628c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, kharkov
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, kharkov

Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

09:41 GMT 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Volokhovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In the Kharkov region, units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the village of Volokhovka," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 190 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 380 by the Tsentr battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense systems destroyed 651 Ukrainian drones
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Unleashes Massive Payback Attack on Ukraine's Arms Factories & Airfields
Yesterday, 09:26 GMT
The liberation of Volokhovka allows Russian forces to threaten Ukrainian supply lines and expand their bridgehead, though it remains a localized tactical gain amid ongoing counterattacks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала