https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124148529.html

Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Volokhovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-05-19T09:41+0000

2026-05-19T09:41+0000

2026-05-19T09:41+0000

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"In the Kharkov region, units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the village of Volokhovka," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Volokhovka allows Russian forces to threaten Ukrainian supply lines and expand their bridgehead, though it remains a localized tactical gain amid ongoing counterattacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124140952.html

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