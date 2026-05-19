https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124148529.html
Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Volokhovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T09:41+0000
2026-05-19T09:41+0000
2026-05-19T09:41+0000
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"In the Kharkov region, units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the village of Volokhovka," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Volokhovka allows Russian forces to threaten Ukrainian supply lines and expand their bridgehead, though it remains a localized tactical gain amid ongoing counterattacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124140952.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Volokhovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In the Kharkov region, units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the village of Volokhovka," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup,
over 190 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 380 by the Tsentr battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 160 by the Yug battlegroup
, and over 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense systems destroyed 651 Ukrainian drones
The liberation of Volokhovka allows Russian forces to threaten Ukrainian supply lines and expand their bridgehead, though it remains a localized tactical gain amid ongoing counterattacks.