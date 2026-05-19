https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russias-new-two-seat-su-57-just-took-its-first-flight--and-its-more-than-a-fighter-jet-1124152807.html
Russia’s New Two-Seat Su-57 Just Took Its First Flight — And It’s More Than a Fighter Jet
Russia’s New Two-Seat Su-57 Just Took Its First Flight — And It’s More Than a Fighter Jet
Sputnik International
Russia has launched flight tests of a two-seat version of the fifth-generation Su-57, designed not only for combat, but also for battlefield coordination, pilot training, and long-range mission management, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced.
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“This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft designers, will not only feature unique combat capabilities, but will also serve as a combat trainer and possess the capabilities of an airborne command-and-control aircraft,” Manturov said.The two-seat version of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 multirole fighter will significantly boost the aircraft’s success on international markets, according to Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation).The Su-57 multirole frontline aviation system was designed to perform a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of striking air, ground, and naval targets. The aircraft can operate around the clock, including in difficult weather conditions and heavy electronic warfare environments. Its low observability allows it to destroy targets even while facing advanced modern air defense systems.
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Russia’s New Two-Seat Su-57 Just Took Its First Flight — And It’s More Than a Fighter Jet
17:45 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 19.05.2026)
Russia has launched flight tests of a two-seat version of the fifth-generation Su-57, designed not only for combat, but also for battlefield coordination, pilot training, and long-range mission management, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced.
“This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft designers, will not only feature unique combat capabilities, but will also serve as a combat trainer and possess the capabilities of an airborne command-and-control aircraft,” Manturov said.
Unlike the standard single-seat Su-57, the new variant allows one pilot to fly while the second manages radar, high-precision weapons, drones, and tactical coordination
The concept follows the logic behind the highly successful Su-30 family and MiG-31 interceptor, where workload sharing boosts combat effectiveness in complex missions
The aircraft is also expected to strengthen Russia’s export potential, especially for partners like India, whose air force heavily relies on two-seat Su-30 fighters
Russian officials say the jet will function as a “combat control aircraft,” hinting at future coordination roles for drones and network-centric warfare
17 November 2025, 15:36 GMT
The two-seat version of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 multirole fighter will significantly boost the aircraft’s success on international markets, according to Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation).
“We continue working on improving and expanding the capabilities of our most advanced fifth-generation aviation platform. I am confident that the two-seat version of the aircraft will significantly contribute to its success on foreign markets,” Badekha said in a statement.
The Su-57 multirole frontline aviation system was designed to perform a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of striking air, ground, and naval targets. The aircraft can operate around the clock, including in difficult weather conditions and heavy electronic warfare environments. Its low observability allows it to destroy targets even while facing advanced modern air defense systems.