https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russias-new-two-seat-su-57-just-took-its-first-flight--and-its-more-than-a-fighter-jet-1124152807.html

Russia’s New Two-Seat Su-57 Just Took Its First Flight — And It’s More Than a Fighter Jet

Russia’s New Two-Seat Su-57 Just Took Its First Flight — And It’s More Than a Fighter Jet

Sputnik International

Russia has launched flight tests of a two-seat version of the fifth-generation Su-57, designed not only for combat, but also for battlefield coordination, pilot training, and long-range mission management, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced.

2026-05-19T17:45+0000

2026-05-19T17:45+0000

2026-05-19T17:47+0000

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denis manturov

su-57

russia

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“This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft designers, will not only feature unique combat capabilities, but will also serve as a combat trainer and possess the capabilities of an airborne command-and-control aircraft,” Manturov said.The two-seat version of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 multirole fighter will significantly boost the aircraft’s success on international markets, according to Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation).The Su-57 multirole frontline aviation system was designed to perform a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of striking air, ground, and naval targets. The aircraft can operate around the clock, including in difficult weather conditions and heavy electronic warfare environments. Its low observability allows it to destroy targets even while facing advanced modern air defense systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/su-57-russias-next-gen-fighter-turning-heads-worldwide-1123126929.html

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denis manturov, su-57, russia