https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/sputnikpro-maintains-engagement-with-new-era-university-1124151338.html

SputnikPro Maintains Engagement With New Era University

SputnikPro Maintains Engagement With New Era University

Sputnik International

Sputnik International News Agency and Radio has held a scheduled SputnikPro session for New Era University, a leading private university in the Philippines with which Sputnik is developing partner relations.

2026-05-19T14:35+0000

2026-05-19T14:35+0000

2026-05-19T14:35+0000

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Senior Social Media Editor at Sputnik’s Foreign Language News Production, Denis Lukyanov, talked about the potential of artificial intelligence when creating news content, preparing radio programs and creating social media content. He also presented Sputnik’s experience in introducing and using AI tools.“Although AI-generated content, images and video are now available to everyone, they still lack trust. The symbiosis of humans and AI is acquiring special significance in this regard. We can keep pace with the times without losing audience trust in the news by using AI as a performance booster while preserving quality and content uniqueness,” Denis Lukyanov said during the session.New Era University is a private, non-stock, non-profit, non-sectarian institution in Quezon City, Philippines, run by Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ). It offers a broad range of educational programs, including for foreign students. The Russian Studies Center, which opened at the university in 2021, aims to promote partner ties with Russian educational establishments and institutions.SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, journalism students, press officers and media managers. It fosters experience-sharing and professional networking with international colleagues. Modules are led by Sputnik media managers and visiting experts, who share experience in various spheres of professional journalism, including producing multimedia content, working in the social media, and developing digital media.Since its launch in 2018, in-person SputnikPro sessions have been held in dozens of countries, and its on-line sessions cover a vast international audience, reaching more than 15,000 participants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/south-asian-journalists-join-in-person-sputnikpro-session-1123933629.html

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