https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/south-asian-journalists-join-in-person-sputnikpro-session-1123933629.html

South Asian Journalists Join In-Person SputnikPro Session

South Asian Journalists Join In-Person SputnikPro Session

Sputnik International

Rossiya Segodnya media group has launched a new SputnikPro internship for nine specialists from leading media outlets in South Asia at its headquarters in Moscow.

2026-04-02T13:16+0000

2026-04-02T13:16+0000

2026-04-03T10:18+0000

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The project is part of the InteRussia programme of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.The event was opened by Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov, Gorchakov Fund Academic Programmes Coordinator Lyana Dymova and Deputy Head of the Expertise and Monitoring Department of the Presidential Grants Foundation Darya Pripachkina.The English-language internship for young correspondents will last about a month. During this time, they will attend master classes and workshops led by the agency's leading experts, meet with representatives of Russian companies and think tanks and explore the capital's cultural scene.Participants shared their expectations and first impressions of their stay in Russia.Kamal Kumar Basnet from the National News Agency (RSS) (Nepal) thanked the Sputnik team for the opportunity to take part in the programme, noting that “the first day of the internship has already been very productive.”But with the increase in artificial intelligence (AI) and social media, new problems emerge."We learned about new forms of fake news that we are likely to encounter," Basnet explained. "We had an election in our country just a month ago and we faced a large amount of AI-generated and fabricated content circulating on social media." He said news agencies have a responsibility to expose fakes.His colleague from the Sri Lankan Rupavahini Corporation, Asanka Ramenththa Duralage, also stressed the friendly atmosphere at the ceremony and the value of the first workshops.Press Trust of India reporter Saumya Shukla said the chance to take part in the Sputnik program and take a historical tour of Moscow was a "big opportunity" for her.The spring module of the internship will run until the end of April and will be the ninth project held under the InteRussia programme in cooperation with the Gorchakov Fund.Other sessions have previously been organised for journalists from the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia, with around 100 young professionals taking part.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/kathmandu-students-join-sputnikpro-for-first-time-1123836325.html

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