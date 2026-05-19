https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-admits-iran-retains-ability-to-launch-retaliatory-strikes-1124152445.html

Trump Admits Iran Retains Ability to Launch Retaliatory Strikes

Trump Admits Iran Retains Ability to Launch Retaliatory Strikes

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that Iran retains the ability to launch retaliatory strikes.

2026-05-19T16:24+0000

2026-05-19T16:24+0000

2026-05-19T16:24+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

iran

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_317f4af0a420e614b2f65dc9d7dea996.jpg

"They have a little ability [to retaliate]. Their missiles are 82% gone, we estimate. Their capacity to build is very little right now, because we hit, you know, we hit all of their manufacturing areas. Same thing with drones, largely gone, but they still have a little capacity. Yeah, not much, but they have a little," Trump told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-could-launch-attacks-against-iran-as-early-as-friday---trump-1124151703.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, donald trump