Trump Admits Iran Retains Ability to Launch Retaliatory Strikes
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that Iran retains the ability to launch retaliatory strikes.
"They have a little ability [to retaliate]. Their missiles are 82% gone, we estimate. Their capacity to build is very little right now, because we hit, you know, we hit all of their manufacturing areas. Same thing with drones, largely gone, but they still have a little capacity. Yeah, not much, but they have a little," Trump told reporters.
On Monday, Trump said that the United States had planned to launch a military attack on Iran on May 19, but at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, postponed it in favor of a possible peace deal. He added that he had ordered the military to remain prepared to attack Iran should the parties fail to reach an acceptable agreement.