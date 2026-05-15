https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/ukrainian-intelligence-increasingly-attempts-to-destabilize-russian-society--russian-foreign-intel-1124130609.html
Ukrainian Intelligence Increasingly Attempts to Destabilize Russian Society – Russian Foreign Intel
Ukrainian Intelligence Increasingly Attempts to Destabilize Russian Society – Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
In late April 2026, Kiev launched a campaign to buy Russian military and patriotic Telegram channels, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.
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"According to the information received by the SVR, Ukrainian intelligence agencies have recently stepped up their attempts to destabilize Russian society," the statement read.Kiev already has a widespread network of telephone scammers who use deception, blackmail and extortion to rob Russian citizens of their savings and manipulate them to break the law, the SVR added.The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intends to launch an operation to destabilize the situation in Russia under the guise of spreading patriotic content, the statement added.The SVR noted that in late April, Ukrainian agents started buying Russian military and patriotic-themed Telegram channels.
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Ukrainian Intelligence Increasingly Attempts to Destabilize Russian Society – Russian Foreign Intel
MOSCOW, May 15 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian special services have recently stepped up their efforts to destabilize Russian society, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Friday.
"According to the information received by the SVR, Ukrainian intelligence agencies have recently stepped up their attempts to destabilize Russian society," the statement read.
Kiev already has a widespread network of telephone scammers who use deception, blackmail and extortion to rob Russian citizens of their savings and manipulate them to break the law, the SVR added.
The Security Service of Ukraine
(SBU) intends to launch an operation to destabilize the situation in Russia under the guise of spreading patriotic content, the statement added.
The SVR noted that in late April, Ukrainian agents started buying Russian military and patriotic-themed Telegram channels.
"These essentially fraudulent actions are aimed at replacing the content on the acquired platforms and subsequently using them to spread disinformation and discredit Russia's political leadership and armed forces," the statement read.