https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/ukrainian-intelligence-increasingly-attempts-to-destabilize-russian-society--russian-foreign-intel-1124130609.html

Ukrainian Intelligence Increasingly Attempts to Destabilize Russian Society – Russian Foreign Intel

Ukrainian Intelligence Increasingly Attempts to Destabilize Russian Society – Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

In late April 2026, Kiev launched a campaign to buy Russian military and patriotic Telegram channels, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

2026-05-15T09:13+0000

2026-05-15T09:13+0000

2026-05-15T09:13+0000

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"According to the information received by the SVR, Ukrainian intelligence agencies have recently stepped up their attempts to destabilize Russian society," the statement read.Kiev already has a widespread network of telephone scammers who use deception, blackmail and extortion to rob Russian citizens of their savings and manipulate them to break the law, the SVR added.The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intends to launch an operation to destabilize the situation in Russia under the guise of spreading patriotic content, the statement added.The SVR noted that in late April, Ukrainian agents started buying Russian military and patriotic-themed Telegram channels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/uk-france-preparing-to-arm-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapons---russian-foreign-intelligence-1123677966.html

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