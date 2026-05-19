https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/ukraine-will-not-receive-392bln-in-us-military-aid---pentagon-1124147789.html

Ukraine Will Not Receive $3.92Bln in US Military Aid - Pentagon

Ukraine Will Not Receive $3.92Bln in US Military Aid - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian government will not receive $3.92 billion in US military aid because the funds' allocation deadline has expired, the Pentagon special inspector general’s report read.

2026-05-19T08:49+0000

2026-05-19T08:49+0000

2026-05-19T08:49+0000

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"... and $3.92 billion that has expired, meaning the funds are no longer available for obligation," the report to the US Congress read on Monday. The report added that nearly $11.91 billion has already been approved by the US government and is available for disbursement. Another $61.74 billion remains undisbursed, the report said. At the same time, the document noted that the lion's share of the total funds – $116.02 billion – has already been allocated to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-watchdog-details-ukraine-aid-corruption-trail-1124146303.html

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