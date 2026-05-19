International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/ukraine-will-not-receive-392bln-in-us-military-aid---pentagon-1124147789.html
Ukraine Will Not Receive $3.92Bln in US Military Aid - Pentagon
Ukraine Will Not Receive $3.92Bln in US Military Aid - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian government will not receive $3.92 billion in US military aid because the funds' allocation deadline has expired, the Pentagon special inspector general’s report read.
2026-05-19T08:49+0000
2026-05-19T08:49+0000
world
us
ukraine
pentagon
congress
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121738749_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_030e661b7ddfa8174bc1ae5611cf752e.jpg
"... and $3.92 billion that has expired, meaning the funds are no longer available for obligation," the report to the US Congress read on Monday. The report added that nearly $11.91 billion has already been approved by the US government and is available for disbursement. Another $61.74 billion remains undisbursed, the report said. At the same time, the document noted that the lion's share of the total funds – $116.02 billion – has already been allocated to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-watchdog-details-ukraine-aid-corruption-trail-1124146303.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121738749_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22a9716ed6d4e43e3256609b118add58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, pentagon, congress
us, ukraine, pentagon, congress

Ukraine Will Not Receive $3.92Bln in US Military Aid - Pentagon

08:49 GMT 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanThis Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York
This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government will not receive $3.92 billion in US military aid because the funds' allocation deadline has expired, the Pentagon special inspector general’s report read.
"... and $3.92 billion that has expired, meaning the funds are no longer available for obligation," the report to the US Congress read on Monday.
The report added that nearly $11.91 billion has already been approved by the US government and is available for disbursement. Another $61.74 billion remains undisbursed, the report said.
At the same time, the document noted that the lion's share of the total funds – $116.02 billion – has already been allocated to Ukraine.
Some D.B.Cooper cash is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Watchdog Details Ukraine Aid Corruption Trail
04:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала