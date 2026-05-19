US Watchdog Details Ukraine Aid Corruption Trail
© AP Photo / Nick UtSome "D.B.Cooper cash" is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980
© AP Photo / Nick Ut
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A new US Special Inspector General report to Congress lays bare the corruption and embezzlement risks surrounding Washington’s Ukraine aid pipeline.
Among the cases: the FBI and Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdog NABU conducted a parallel investigation into a $120 million drone procurement scheme. NABU evidence also led the FBI to investigate a $1.3 billion international arms deal that violated the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations.
At the same time, US oversight bodies reported:
At the same time, US oversight bodies reported:
56 open investigations
13 investigations closed
4 cases referred to the Department of Justice
1 case referred to another prosecutive authority
2 indictments
3 arrests
6 convictions
Ukraine also uncovered military-related embezzlement schemes from 2022–2025. Since January 2026, prosecutors have opened 29 defense procurement corruption cases involving 54 suspects, with at least $77 million embezzled or lost.
US oversight of direct budget support gave only “limited assurance” that funds were used as intended, with missing audits, duplicate payments and payments to displaced persons living abroad.
And the pipeline keeps flowing: $195.03 billion appropriated, $116.02 billion already disbursed, $141.43 billion for security programs — plus 1,869 short tons of ammunition and over 1,200 major items delivered in Q1 2026 alone.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.
Ukraine also uncovered military-related embezzlement schemes from 2022–2025. Since January 2026, prosecutors have opened 29 defense procurement corruption cases involving 54 suspects, with at least $77 million embezzled or lost.
US oversight of direct budget support gave only “limited assurance” that funds were used as intended, with missing audits, duplicate payments and payments to displaced persons living abroad.
And the pipeline keeps flowing: $195.03 billion appropriated, $116.02 billion already disbursed, $141.43 billion for security programs — plus 1,869 short tons of ammunition and over 1,200 major items delivered in Q1 2026 alone.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.