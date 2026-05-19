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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-watchdog-details-ukraine-aid-corruption-trail-1124146303.html
US Watchdog Details Ukraine Aid Corruption Trail
US Watchdog Details Ukraine Aid Corruption Trail
Sputnik International
A new US Special Inspector General report to Congress lays bare the corruption and embezzlement risks surrounding Washington’s Ukraine aid pipeline.
2026-05-19T04:48+0000
2026-05-19T04:48+0000
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Among the cases: the FBI and Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdog NABU conducted a parallel investigation into a $120 million drone procurement scheme. NABU evidence also led the FBI to investigate a $1.3 billion international arms deal that violated the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations. At the same time, US oversight bodies reported:
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US Watchdog Details Ukraine Aid Corruption Trail

04:48 GMT 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Nick UtSome "D.B.Cooper cash" is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980
Some D.B.Cooper cash is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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A new US Special Inspector General report to Congress lays bare the corruption and embezzlement risks surrounding Washington’s Ukraine aid pipeline.
Among the cases: the FBI and Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdog NABU conducted a parallel investigation into a $120 million drone procurement scheme. NABU evidence also led the FBI to investigate a $1.3 billion international arms deal that violated the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

At the same time, US oversight bodies reported:
56 open investigations
13 investigations closed
4 cases referred to the Department of Justice
1 case referred to another prosecutive authority
2 indictments
3 arrests
6 convictions

Ukraine also uncovered military-related embezzlement schemes from 2022–2025. Since January 2026, prosecutors have opened 29 defense procurement corruption cases involving 54 suspects, with at least $77 million embezzled or lost.

US oversight of direct budget support gave only “limited assurance” that funds were used as intended, with missing audits, duplicate payments and payments to displaced persons living abroad.

And the pipeline keeps flowing: $195.03 billion appropriated, $116.02 billion already disbursed, $141.43 billion for security programs — plus 1,869 short tons of ammunition and over 1,200 major items delivered in Q1 2026 alone.

Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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