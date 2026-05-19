6 convictionsUkraine also uncovered military-related embezzlement schemes from 2022–2025. Since January 2026, prosecutors have opened 29 defense procurement corruption cases involving 54 suspects, withUS oversight of direct budget support gave onlythat funds were used as intended, with missing audits, duplicate payments and payments to displaced persons living abroad.And the pipeline keeps flowing:, $141.43 billion for security programs — plus 1,869 short tons of ammunition andRussia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.