https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-conducts-56-anti-corruption-investigations-in-ukraine-in-1st-quarter-of-2026---pentagon-1124148142.html

Ukraine Slapped With 56 Anti-Corruption Probes in 1Q Alone - Pentagon

Ukraine Slapped With 56 Anti-Corruption Probes in 1Q Alone - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The United States conducted 56 investigations into corruption and other misuse of US aid by Ukraine in the first quarter of 2026, the Pentagon special inspector general’s report read.

2026-05-19T08:55+0000

2026-05-19T08:55+0000

2026-05-19T09:32+0000

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"As of March 31, Special IG and investigative partner agencies reported 56 open investigations and 13 investigations closed, referred 4 cases to the Department of Justice and 1 to another prosecutive authority. Additionally, investigative efforts resulted in 2 indictments, 3 arrests, and 6 convictions," the report to the US Congress read on Monday. The document highlights a staggering $120 million embezzled from a drone procurement scheme — a case pursued jointly by US and Ukrainian agencies.. The US and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) also conducted a parallel investigation into a $1.3 billion international arms deal that violated the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the report added. According to the report, the US continues to support Ukraine's NABU and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in their investigations into high-level corruption.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-watchdog-details-ukraine-aid-corruption-trail-1124146303.html

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