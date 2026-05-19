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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-prosecutors-preparing-new-criminal-investigation-into-maduro---reports-1124153366.html
US Prosecutors Preparing New Criminal Investigation Into Maduro - Reports
US Prosecutors Preparing New Criminal Investigation Into Maduro - Reports
Sputnik International
US prosecutors are preparing a new criminal probe into Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid concerns that an existing case may be too weak to proceed, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
2026-05-19T18:20+0000
2026-05-19T18:20+0000
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The new probe comes after Alex Saab, former Venezuelan Minister of Industry and National Production of Venezuela and the tycoon close to Maduro, was deported to the United States and indicted over his alleged role in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to a Venezuelan state-run food program, the report said.On January 3, the United States attacked Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-capture-of-maduro-was-act-beyond-any-conceivable-political-boundaries--expert--1124053117.html
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US Prosecutors Preparing New Criminal Investigation Into Maduro - Reports

18:20 GMT 19.05.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald TrumpVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald Trump
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US prosecutors are preparing a new criminal probe into Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid concerns that an existing case may be too weak to proceed, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The new probe comes after Alex Saab, former Venezuelan Minister of Industry and National Production of Venezuela and the tycoon close to Maduro, was deported to the United States and indicted over his alleged role in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to a Venezuelan state-run food program, the report said.
Government supporters carry portrait of former President Nicolas Maduro during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew Venezuelan dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
Analysis
US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert
28 April, 07:28 GMT
On January 3, the United States attacked Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.
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