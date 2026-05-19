https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-prosecutors-preparing-new-criminal-investigation-into-maduro---reports-1124153366.html

US Prosecutors Preparing New Criminal Investigation Into Maduro - Reports

US Prosecutors Preparing New Criminal Investigation Into Maduro - Reports

Sputnik International

US prosecutors are preparing a new criminal probe into Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid concerns that an existing case may be too weak to proceed, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

2026-05-19T18:20+0000

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The new probe comes after Alex Saab, former Venezuelan Minister of Industry and National Production of Venezuela and the tycoon close to Maduro, was deported to the United States and indicted over his alleged role in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to a Venezuelan state-run food program, the report said.On January 3, the United States attacked Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-capture-of-maduro-was-act-beyond-any-conceivable-political-boundaries--expert--1124053117.html

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