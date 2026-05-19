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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-to-hold-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-test-1124146715.html
US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
The unarmed missile test is to take place on May 20 from the US Vandenberg space force base in California.
2026-05-19T06:48+0000
2026-05-19T07:08+0000
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"The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," the statement from Vandenberg base indicates.With a range of 12,000 kilometers, the Minuteman III is the only silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' strategic nuclear arsenal. US Strategic Command has reiterated that these tests are routine and pre-scheduled, with no connection to the current international situation.The last Minuteman III test occurred on March 4. In total, the US maintains 400 such missiles, 200 of which are each equipped with a single nuclear warhead.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/us-to-return-to-nuclear-tests-on-equal-basis-without-atmospheric-explosions---state-dept-1123647852.html
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US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

06:48 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 19.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Clayton WearThis photo provided by the US Air Force shows the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during a developmental test
This photo provided by the US Air Force shows the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during a developmental test - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Clayton Wear
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On May 20, the United States will conduct an unarmed missile test, with liftoff scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
"The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," the statement from Vandenberg base indicates.
With a range of 12,000 kilometers, the Minuteman III is the only silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' strategic nuclear arsenal. US Strategic Command has reiterated that these tests are routine and pre-scheduled, with no connection to the current international situation.
The last Minuteman III test occurred on March 4. In total, the US maintains 400 such missiles, 200 of which are each equipped with a single nuclear warhead.
The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington, in this March 9, 2009 file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
Americas
US to Return to Nuclear Tests on Equal Basis, Without Atmospheric Explosions - State Dept.
17 February, 16:36 GMT
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