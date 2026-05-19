https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-to-hold-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-test-1124146715.html
US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
The unarmed missile test is to take place on May 20 from the US Vandenberg space force base in California.
2026-05-19T06:48+0000
2026-05-19T06:48+0000
2026-05-19T07:08+0000
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"The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," the statement from Vandenberg base indicates.With a range of 12,000 kilometers, the Minuteman III is the only silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' strategic nuclear arsenal. US Strategic Command has reiterated that these tests are routine and pre-scheduled, with no connection to the current international situation.The last Minuteman III test occurred on March 4. In total, the US maintains 400 such missiles, 200 of which are each equipped with a single nuclear warhead.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/us-to-return-to-nuclear-tests-on-equal-basis-without-atmospheric-explosions---state-dept-1123647852.html
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military & intelligence, minuteman iii, us, california
military & intelligence, minuteman iii, us, california
US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
06:48 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 19.05.2026)
On May 20, the United States will conduct an unarmed missile test, with liftoff scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
"The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," the statement from Vandenberg base indicates.
With a range of 12,000 kilometers, the Minuteman III is the only silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' strategic nuclear arsenal. US Strategic Command has reiterated that these tests are routine and pre-scheduled, with no connection to the current international situation.
The last Minuteman III test occurred on March 4. In total, the US maintains 400 such missiles, 200 of which are each equipped with a single nuclear warhead.