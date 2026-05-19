https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-to-hold-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-test-1124146715.html

US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

US to Test-Fire Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Sputnik International

The unarmed missile test is to take place on May 20 from the US Vandenberg space force base in California.

2026-05-19T06:48+0000

2026-05-19T06:48+0000

2026-05-19T07:08+0000

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"The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," the statement from Vandenberg base indicates.With a range of 12,000 kilometers, the Minuteman III is the only silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' strategic nuclear arsenal. US Strategic Command has reiterated that these tests are routine and pre-scheduled, with no connection to the current international situation.The last Minuteman III test occurred on March 4. In total, the US maintains 400 such missiles, 200 of which are each equipped with a single nuclear warhead.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/us-to-return-to-nuclear-tests-on-equal-basis-without-atmospheric-explosions---state-dept-1123647852.html

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