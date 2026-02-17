https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/us-to-return-to-nuclear-tests-on-equal-basis-without-atmospheric-explosions---state-dept-1123647852.html

US to Return to Nuclear Tests on Equal Basis, Without Atmospheric Explosions - State Dept.

The United States will return to nuclear testing on an equal basis without massive atmospheric explosions, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said on Tuesday.

"As the President has said, the United States will return to testing on equal basis. But equal basis doesn't mean we're going back to Ivy Mike style atmospheric testing in the multi-megaton range, as some arms control folks would have you believe," Yeaw said.Future strategic stability talks could include discussions on nuclear testing issues and verification mechanisms, Yeaw said.

