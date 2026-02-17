International
US to Return to Nuclear Tests on Equal Basis, Without Atmospheric Explosions - State Dept.
The United States will return to nuclear testing on an equal basis without massive atmospheric explosions, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said on Tuesday.
2026-02-17T16:36+0000
2026-02-17T16:45+0000
"As the President has said, the United States will return to testing on equal basis. But equal basis doesn't mean we're going back to Ivy Mike style atmospheric testing in the multi-megaton range, as some arms control folks would have you believe," Yeaw said.Future strategic stability talks could include discussions on nuclear testing issues and verification mechanisms, Yeaw said.Other Statements
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will return to nuclear testing on an equal basis without massive atmospheric explosions, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said on Tuesday.
“As the President has said, the United States will return to testing on equal basis. But equal basis doesn't mean we're going back to Ivy Mike style atmospheric testing in the multi-megaton range, as some arms control folks would have you believe,” Yeaw said.
Future strategic stability talks could include discussions on nuclear testing issues and verification mechanisms, Yeaw said.

"As we look into this strategic stability talks, these strategic stability talks, they may well address nuclear testing issues and some means of verification," Yeaw said at the Hudson Institute event.

Other Statements

The expiration of the New START Treaty could open a new phase in strategic stability and help advance Trump’s goal of reducing global nuclear arsenals
The US State Department has no information about any agreements with Russia on arms control after New START expires
The US considers its “nuclear umbrella” over allies an important tool for nuclear non-proliferation
Trump has proposed that China begin negotiations on strategic stability to prevent a new arms race
The US believes all nuclear-armed states should be involved in negotiations to halt the nuclear arms race
