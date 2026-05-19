International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/west-adopts-biological-weapons-as-part-of-hybrid-warfare-policy--expert-1124150474.html
West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert
West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert
Sputnik International
US biological laboratories are part of a hybrid war strategy and have no global oversight, Russian affairs expert Qusai Ibrahim warns.
2026-05-19T13:05+0000
2026-05-19T13:05+0000
analysis
us
russia
ukraine
biological weapons
laboratories
biolab
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112683746_0:0:2864:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_e4222ebb818890dab26089e599384ea6.jpg
The complete lack of transparency surrounding these laboratories raises many questions — these labs may serve as military facilities developing viruses that could harm all humanity.The idea to place them in Ukraine is a calculated move, he explains:Such a situation is very dangerous, as it gives the US the ability to track the health status of Russian citizens and potentially develop region-specific viruses, or even create deadly bacteria.All of that is exacerbated by the erosion of global systems, including global healthcare — without proper oversight such civilian-looking labs can become centers of military-biological work.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/us-funded-network-of-high-security-biolabs-in-ukraine-1124133413.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112683746_44:0:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8682a7ccd4a277ef0a94a69e31629e43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine, biological weapons, laboratories, biolab
us, russia, ukraine, biological weapons, laboratories, biolab

West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert

13:05 GMT 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Denis Aslanov / Go to the mediabankUS Biolab
US Biolab - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Denis Aslanov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
US biological laboratories are part of a hybrid war strategy and have no global oversight, Russian affairs expert Qusai Ibrahim warns.
The complete lack of transparency surrounding these laboratories raises many questions — these labs may serve as military facilities developing viruses that could harm all humanity.
The idea to place them in Ukraine is a calculated move, he explains:
"It provides the United States with a strategic position within Russia's sphere of influence and greater freedom to monitor or analyze the biological and environmental conditions of this region near Russia."
Such a situation is very dangerous, as it gives the US the ability to track the health status of Russian citizens and potentially develop region-specific viruses, or even create deadly bacteria.
"Russia has warned for years that these actions could destabilize global security, as they will certainly allow other countries to conduct experiments outside international control," Ibrahim notes.
All of that is exacerbated by the erosion of global systems, including global healthcare — without proper oversight such civilian-looking labs can become centers of military-biological work.
BIOHAZARD - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
World
US Funded Network of High-Security Biolabs in Ukraine
16 May, 04:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала