https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/west-adopts-biological-weapons-as-part-of-hybrid-warfare-policy--expert-1124150474.html
West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert
West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert
Sputnik International
US biological laboratories are part of a hybrid war strategy and have no global oversight, Russian affairs expert Qusai Ibrahim warns.
2026-05-19T13:05+0000
2026-05-19T13:05+0000
2026-05-19T13:05+0000
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The complete lack of transparency surrounding these laboratories raises many questions — these labs may serve as military facilities developing viruses that could harm all humanity.The idea to place them in Ukraine is a calculated move, he explains:Such a situation is very dangerous, as it gives the US the ability to track the health status of Russian citizens and potentially develop region-specific viruses, or even create deadly bacteria.All of that is exacerbated by the erosion of global systems, including global healthcare — without proper oversight such civilian-looking labs can become centers of military-biological work.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/us-funded-network-of-high-security-biolabs-in-ukraine-1124133413.html
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us, russia, ukraine, biological weapons, laboratories, biolab
us, russia, ukraine, biological weapons, laboratories, biolab
West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert
US biological laboratories are part of a hybrid war strategy and have no global oversight, Russian affairs expert Qusai Ibrahim warns.
The complete lack of transparency surrounding these laboratories raises many questions — these labs may serve as military facilities developing viruses that could harm all humanity.
The idea to place them in Ukraine is a calculated move, he explains:
"It provides the United States with a strategic position within Russia's sphere of influence and greater freedom to monitor or analyze the biological and environmental conditions of this region near Russia."
Such a situation is very dangerous, as it gives the US the ability to track the health status of Russian citizens and potentially develop region-specific viruses, or even create deadly bacteria.
"Russia has warned for years that these actions could destabilize global security, as they will certainly allow other countries to conduct experiments outside international control," Ibrahim notes.
All of that is exacerbated by the erosion of global systems, including global healthcare — without proper oversight such civilian-looking labs can become centers of military-biological work.