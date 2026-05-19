https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/west-adopts-biological-weapons-as-part-of-hybrid-warfare-policy--expert-1124150474.html

West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert

West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert

Sputnik International

US biological laboratories are part of a hybrid war strategy and have no global oversight, Russian affairs expert Qusai Ibrahim warns.

2026-05-19T13:05+0000

2026-05-19T13:05+0000

2026-05-19T13:05+0000

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The complete lack of transparency surrounding these laboratories raises many questions — these labs may serve as military facilities developing viruses that could harm all humanity.The idea to place them in Ukraine is a calculated move, he explains:Such a situation is very dangerous, as it gives the US the ability to track the health status of Russian citizens and potentially develop region-specific viruses, or even create deadly bacteria.All of that is exacerbated by the erosion of global systems, including global healthcare — without proper oversight such civilian-looking labs can become centers of military-biological work.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/us-funded-network-of-high-security-biolabs-in-ukraine-1124133413.html

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