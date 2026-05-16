US Funded Network of High-Security Biolabs in Ukraine
Subscribe
The United States helped design and equip at least 13 high-security biological laboratories across Ukraine, establishing a specialized network to handle dangerous pathogens, according to a Sputnik analysis of public records released by the US Embassy in Kiev.
The network cost more than $24.8 million to establish as part of a broader $200 million investment supporting 46 biological sites since 2005.
The facilities were built under the Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP), an initiative within the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program.
While the CTR program was originally designed to dismantle weapons of mass destruction after the Cold War, the BTRP—implemented by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency—focused on partnering with the Ukrainian government to improve biological detection and diagnostic capabilities.
🚨Deadly research at US-funded biolabs in Ukraine exposed— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 14, 2026
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that her office is probing over 120 overseas biological laboratories funded by US taxpayers, including more than 40 in Ukraine.
This latest… pic.twitter.com/HZmumEsGHX
Records show a highly structured procurement system managed by integrating contractor Black & Veatch, which oversaw the construction and equipping of the network.
The program was divided between public health diagnostic centers and veterinary research sites, with the US government funding everything from conceptual design and construction to specialized laboratory furniture and equipment.
The single largest investment was the Central Reference Laboratory at the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute in Odessa, which cost $3.49 million.
Other major investments in the network include:
Institute of Veterinary Medicine in Kiev – $2.11 million
Dnepropetrovsk Diagnostic Laboratory – $1.94 million
Lvov Diagnostic Laboratory – $1.93 million
Zakarpatskaya Diagnostic Laboratory in Uzhgorod – $1.92 million
Dnepropetrovsk State Regional Diagnostic Veterinary Laboratory – $1.81 million
Ternopol Diagnostic Laboratory – $1.76 million
Kharkov Diagnostic Laboratory – $1.64 million
Lvov Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene – $1.53 million
Vinnytsa Diagnostic Laboratory – $1.50 million
The revelations follow a recent announcement by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who launched an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories worldwide to identify the pathogens they contain and determine whether any conducted risky gain-of-function research.
Yesterday, 12:49 GMT