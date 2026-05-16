https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/us-funded-network-of-high-security-biolabs-in-ukraine-1124133413.html

US Funded Network of High-Security Biolabs in Ukraine

US Funded Network of High-Security Biolabs in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The United States helped design and equip at least 13 high-security biological laboratories across Ukraine, establishing a specialized network to handle dangerous pathogens, according to a Sputnik analysis of public records released by the US Embassy in Kiev.

2026-05-16T04:57+0000

2026-05-16T04:57+0000

2026-05-16T04:57+0000

world

ukraine

us embassy

pentagon

nunn-lugar cooperative threat reduction (ctr)

biolab

biological weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg

The network cost more than $24.8 million to establish as part of a broader $200 million investment supporting 46 biological sites since 2005.The facilities were built under the Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP), an initiative within the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program.While the CTR program was originally designed to dismantle weapons of mass destruction after the Cold War, the BTRP—implemented by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency—focused on partnering with the Ukrainian government to improve biological detection and diagnostic capabilities.Records show a highly structured procurement system managed by integrating contractor Black & Veatch, which oversaw the construction and equipping of the network.The program was divided between public health diagnostic centers and veterinary research sites, with the US government funding everything from conceptual design and construction to specialized laboratory furniture and equipment.The single largest investment was the Central Reference Laboratory at the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute in Odessa, which cost $3.49 million.Other major investments in the network include:The revelations follow a recent announcement by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who launched an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories worldwide to identify the pathogens they contain and determine whether any conducted risky gain-of-function research.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-overseas-biolabs-probe-aims-to-rein-in-deep-state-bureaucracy-1124131207.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, us embassy, pentagon, nunn-lugar cooperative threat reduction (ctr), biolab, biological weapons