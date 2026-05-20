https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-reach-agreement-to-accelerate-implementation-of-power-of-siberia-2---novak-1124163752.html
Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak
Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak
Sputnik International
Russia and China have reached agreements to accelerate the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
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"This issue was discussed today, and, as you know, the president said that agreements have been reached to expedite the project," Novak told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the Power of Siberia 2 project to supply Russian gas through Mongolia.Power of Siberia 2 is a pipeline that is expected to pump 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to China through Mongolia. The project's main components were signed in 2015.
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Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China have reached agreements to accelerate the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"This issue was discussed today, and, as you know, the president said that agreements have been reached to expedite the project," Novak told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the Power of Siberia 2
project to supply Russian gas through Mongolia.
Power of Siberia 2 is a pipeline that is expected to pump 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to China through Mongolia. The project's main components were signed in 2015.
5 September 2025, 13:45 GMT