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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-reach-agreement-to-accelerate-implementation-of-power-of-siberia-2---novak-1124163752.html
Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak
Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak
Sputnik International
Russia and China have reached agreements to accelerate the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
2026-05-20T16:51+0000
2026-05-20T16:51+0000
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"This issue was discussed today, and, as you know, the president said that agreements have been reached to expedite the project," Novak told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the Power of Siberia 2 project to supply Russian gas through Mongolia.Power of Siberia 2 is a pipeline that is expected to pump 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to China through Mongolia. The project's main components were signed in 2015.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/mongolia-pledges-full-support-for-power-of-siberia-2-gas-pipeline-project-1122735745.html
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Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak

16:51 GMT 20.05.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankThe Amur Gas Processing Plant, located near the town of Svobodny in the Amur region, processes multi-component gas delivered via the "Power of Siberia" pipeline, with a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters per year.
The Amur Gas Processing Plant, located near the town of Svobodny in the Amur region, processes multi-component gas delivered via the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters per year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China have reached agreements to accelerate the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"This issue was discussed today, and, as you know, the president said that agreements have been reached to expedite the project," Novak told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the Power of Siberia 2 project to supply Russian gas through Mongolia.
Power of Siberia 2 is a pipeline that is expected to pump 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to China through Mongolia. The project's main components were signed in 2015.
A technician inspects the shut-off and regulating valve in the compressor hall of the heat pump at the Amur Gas Processing Plant, which processes gas supplied via the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a projected capacity of 42 billion cubic meters of gas per year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
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Mongolia Pledges Full Support for Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Project
5 September 2025, 13:45 GMT
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