https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russian-soldiers-place-nuclear-arms-on-high-alert-during-drills---belarus-defense-ministry-1124163473.html
Russian Soldiers Place Nuclear Arms on High Alert During Drills - Belarus' Defense Ministry
Russian Soldiers Place Nuclear Arms on High Alert During Drills - Belarus' Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian military personnel practiced bringing nuclear weapons units to the highest levels of combat readiness as part of nuclear force exercises in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-05-20T16:45+0000
2026-05-20T16:45+0000
2026-05-20T16:45+0000
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On May 18, military units in Belarus began training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support. The Belarusian air force conducted a simulated bombing exercise using special munitions against a simulated enemy, the ministry added.Belarusian military personnel practiced receiving special ammunition for the Iskander-M missile system and loading it onto launch vehicles during exercises, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.On May 18, military exercises for the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support began in Belarus."Today, as part of military units' training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support, one of the Belarusian missile units occupied a designated area. Personnel carried out measures to protect, defend, and provide comprehensive support. At the same time, combat crews carried out a series of activities to prepare for receiving special ammunition for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system and loading it onto launch vehicles," the ministry said on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/belarus-begins-drills-of-units-for-use-of-nuclear-weapons-support---defense-ministry-1124140446.html
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Russian Soldiers Place Nuclear Arms on High Alert During Drills - Belarus' Defense Ministry
MINSK (Sputnik) - Russian military personnel practiced bringing nuclear weapons units to the highest levels of combat readiness as part of nuclear force exercises in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
On May 18, military units in Belarus began training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support.
"As part of nuclear force exercises, the Russian side practiced bringing nuclear weapons units and formations to the highest levels of combat readiness," the ministry said on Telegram.
The Belarusian air force conducted a simulated bombing exercise using special munitions against a simulated enemy, the ministry added.
Belarusian military personnel practiced receiving special ammunition for the Iskander-M missile system and loading it onto launch vehicles during exercises, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.
On May 18, military exercises
for the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support began in Belarus.
"Today, as part of military units' training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support, one of the Belarusian missile units occupied a designated area. Personnel carried out measures to protect, defend, and provide comprehensive support. At the same time, combat crews carried out a series of activities to prepare for receiving special ammunition for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system and loading it onto launch vehicles," the ministry said on Telegram.