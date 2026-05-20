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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/trump-jokes-he-could-run-for-prime-minister-in-israel-after-his-current-term-1124163241.html
Trump Jokes He Could Run for Prime Minister in Israel After His Current Term
Trump Jokes He Could Run for Prime Minister in Israel After His Current Term
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, jokingly, that he could try running for the post of the prime minister in Israel after his presidential term is finished, citing his popularity among the Israeli people.
2026-05-20T16:42+0000
2026-05-20T16:42+0000
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"Maybe after I do this I'll go to Israel and run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning, I'm 99%," Trump told reporters. He also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is not treated right" in his country. On Sunday, Axios reported, citing sources, that Trump and Netanyahu had held a phone call, during which the two leaders discussed situation around Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-admits-iran-retains-ability-to-launch-retaliatory-strikes-1124152445.html
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Trump Jokes He Could Run for Prime Minister in Israel After His Current Term

16:42 GMT 20.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, jokingly, that he could try running for the post of the prime minister in Israel after his presidential term is finished, citing his popularity among the Israeli people.
"Maybe after I do this I'll go to Israel and run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning, I'm 99%," Trump told reporters.
He also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is not treated right" in his country.
On Sunday, Axios reported, citing sources, that Trump and Netanyahu had held a phone call, during which the two leaders discussed situation around Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Admits Iran Retains Ability to Launch Retaliatory Strikes
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