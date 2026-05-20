https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/us-plans-to-limit-military-aid-options-for-nato-allies-in-crises---reports-1124153782.html

US Plans to Limit Military Aid Options for NATO Allies in Crises - Reports

US Plans to Limit Military Aid Options for NATO Allies in Crises - Reports

Sputnik International

The US administration plans to inform later this week its European allies in NATO of reduced military support it is ready to provide if a conflict or another major crisis occurs, Reuters reported, citing sources.

2026-05-20T03:33+0000

2026-05-20T03:33+0000

2026-05-20T04:03+0000

world

donald trump

jd vance

nato

brussels

us military presence

us budget

us mission to nato

nato buildup

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0a/1123968151_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd470564bf808853d750ecc0904c13f7.jpg

The decision will probably be announced at a meeting of defense policy chiefs in Brussels scheduled for Friday, sources said. The United States has repeatedly stated that Europe needs to take more responsibility for its territorial integrity and security. Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington wants promote European independence and sovereignty amid cancellation of US troops deployment to Poland. US President Donald Trump announced the planned reduction of American forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington. On April 1, Trump said he is strongly mulling withdrawing the US from NATO after its allies refused to participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran. The leader noted he no longer sees Europe as a reliable defense partner after Europeans rejected his call to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/ukraine-settlement-requires-nato-to-abandon-plans-to-defeat-russia---foreign-ministry-1124073485.html

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, jd vance, nato, brussels, us military presence, us budget, us mission to nato, nato buildup, russia-nato showdown