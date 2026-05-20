https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/us-plans-to-limit-military-aid-options-for-nato-allies-in-crises---reports-1124153782.html
US Plans to Limit Military Aid Options for NATO Allies in Crises - Reports
US Plans to Limit Military Aid Options for NATO Allies in Crises - Reports
Sputnik International
The US administration plans to inform later this week its European allies in NATO of reduced military support it is ready to provide if a conflict or another major crisis occurs, Reuters reported, citing sources.
2026-05-20T03:33+0000
2026-05-20T03:33+0000
2026-05-20T04:03+0000
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The decision will probably be announced at a meeting of defense policy chiefs in Brussels scheduled for Friday, sources said. The United States has repeatedly stated that Europe needs to take more responsibility for its territorial integrity and security. Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington wants promote European independence and sovereignty amid cancellation of US troops deployment to Poland. US President Donald Trump announced the planned reduction of American forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington. On April 1, Trump said he is strongly mulling withdrawing the US from NATO after its allies refused to participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran. The leader noted he no longer sees Europe as a reliable defense partner after Europeans rejected his call to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz.
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donald trump, jd vance, nato, brussels, us military presence, us budget, us mission to nato, nato buildup, russia-nato showdown
donald trump, jd vance, nato, brussels, us military presence, us budget, us mission to nato, nato buildup, russia-nato showdown
US Plans to Limit Military Aid Options for NATO Allies in Crises - Reports
03:33 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 20.05.2026)
The US administration plans to inform later this week its European allies in NATO of reduced military support it is ready to provide if a conflict or another major crisis occurs, Reuters reported, citing sources.
The decision will probably be announced at a meeting of defense policy chiefs in Brussels scheduled for Friday, sources said.
The United States has repeatedly stated that Europe needs to take more responsibility for its territorial integrity and security.
Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington wants promote European independence and sovereignty amid cancellation of US troops deployment to Poland.
US President Donald Trump announced the planned reduction of American forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington.
On April 1, Trump said he is strongly mulling withdrawing the US from NATO after its allies refused to participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran. The leader noted he no longer sees Europe as a reliable defense partner after Europeans rejected his call to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz.