https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/us-reduces-number-of-brigade-combat-teams-in-europe-to-three---pentagon-1124153655.html

US Reduces Number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe to Three - Pentagon

US Reduces Number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe to Three - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The United States has reduced the number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe from four to three, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said.

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"The Department of War has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three. This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," Parnell said on X on Tuesday. The decision is the result of a comprehensive, multi-layered review of the structure and deployment of US forces in Europe, he added. "This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model US ally," Parnell noted.

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