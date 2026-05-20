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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/us-reduces-number-of-brigade-combat-teams-in-europe-to-three---pentagon-1124153655.html
US Reduces Number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe to Three - Pentagon
US Reduces Number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe to Three - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The United States has reduced the number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe from four to three, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said.
2026-05-20T03:59+0000
2026-05-20T04:01+0000
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"The Department of War has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three. This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," Parnell said on X on Tuesday. The decision is the result of a comprehensive, multi-layered review of the structure and deployment of US forces in Europe, he added. "This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model US ally," Parnell noted.
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US Reduces Number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe to Three - Pentagon

03:59 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 04:01 GMT 20.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Pavlo PalamarchukSoldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
© AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk
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The United States has reduced the number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe from four to three, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said.
"The Department of War has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three. This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," Parnell said on X on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
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The decision is the result of a comprehensive, multi-layered review of the structure and deployment of US forces in Europe, he added.
"This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model US ally," Parnell noted.
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