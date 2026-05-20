https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/what-the-rasoob250-reveals-about-pakistans-cruise-missile-bet-1124162960.html

What the Rasoob‑250 Reveals About Pakistan’s Cruise Missile Bet

What the Rasoob‑250 Reveals About Pakistan’s Cruise Missile Bet

Sputnik International

The Rasoob-250 is the latest product of the growing Pakistani arms industry. Earlier this month, Pakistan successfully tested its Fateh-3 and Fateh-4 missiles.

2026-05-20T15:48+0000

2026-05-20T15:48+0000

2026-05-20T15:48+0000

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Pakistan has unveiled a new stealth cruise missile, the Rasoob-250 — a lightweight weapon that slips past enemy defenses and can be launched from multiple air platforms.Key characteristics:Platform: Air-launched; capable of precision strikes from drones, helicopters, and fighter jets.Weight: 285 kgRange: 350 kmSpeed: Subsonic (Mach 0.7)Warhead: 75 kg semi-armor-piercing, effective against lightly armored vehicles, cruisers, and destroyers.The missile is reported to have been developed by Pakistani engineers.According to Saud, the decision to develop a lightweight, stealthy ALCM for slower-moving aircraft represents a strategic choice aimed at filling a unique niche in Pakistan's military doctrine.Why Pakistan is betting on cruise missilesDeterrence: They offer a long-range attack option with no need to risk aircraft in hostile airspace.Force multiplication: Cruise missiles extend the reach of both the air force and the navy, allowing air-to-ground and sea-to-land attacks.Strategic balance: Just as Iran uses missiles to counter US and Israeli attacks, Pakistan sees them as a cost-effective equalizer against technologically superior enemies.Hali says the new missile is mainly a homegrown Pakistani development. Its closest international counterparts include:- Norway's Joint Strike Missile (JSM)- The Turkish SOM cruise missile- The Chinese CM-400AKGThe Rasoob-250 is the latest product of the growing Pakistani arms industry. Earlier this month, Pakistan successfully tested its Fateh-3 and Fateh-4 missiles.Hali attributes the growth of the Pakistani defense industry to three factors:1. Indigenous research and development – centers like NESCOM, GIDS and the Air Weapons Complex have made significant investments in software, composite materials and guidance systems.2. Operational necessity – regional threats and the growing demand for stand-off weapons have pushed Pakistan to speed up its missile programs.3. Doctrinal evolution – the Pakistani armed forces now combine cyber warfare, electronic warfare , and missile targeting.

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