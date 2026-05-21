https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-and-pakistan-eye-new-high-tech-alliance--1124168148.html
China and Pakistan Eye New High-Tech Alliance
China and Pakistan Eye New High-Tech Alliance
Sputnik International
The next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will move beyond energy and infrastructure to focus on agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and the digital economy.
2026-05-21T15:30+0000
2026-05-21T15:30+0000
2026-05-21T15:30+0000
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shehbaz sharif
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beijing
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china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
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The first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has set the stage for Phase 2, which will focus on agriculture, industry, IT, education and mining, Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain told Sputnik.His remarks came ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China.Hussain outlined the key pillars of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.A Paradigm Shift: From G2G to B2BPhase I centered on energy and infrastructure, relying mainly on government-to-government collaboration, but CPEC Phase 2 will be largely business-to-business.Hussain pointed to the impressive results of the first phase, noting that $26 billion in Chinese investment during Phase I created 255,000 jobs, added 8,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and built 600 kilometers of roads and motorways.30,000 Pakistani students are also currently studying in China, including 8,000 enrolled in PhD programs.The Digital Economy as a PriorityThe senator stressed the importance of the digital economy as the future of bilateral cooperation.A Visit Amid Global TalksHussain said Sharif is set to travel to Beijing shortly after the Chinese capital hosts visits by US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.He stressed that mutual interests and shared concerns are bringing the region closer together, and China is a key partner for Pakistan in its efforts to bring peace to the Persian Gulf.
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shehbaz sharif, china, pakistan, beijing, sputnik, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
shehbaz sharif, china, pakistan, beijing, sputnik, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
China and Pakistan Eye New High-Tech Alliance
The next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will move beyond energy and infrastructure to focus on agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and the digital economy.
The first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has set the stage for Phase 2, which will focus on agriculture, industry, IT, education and mining, Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain told Sputnik.
"CPEC Phase I has been a success in fostering an enabling environment for CPEC Phase 2, which is focused on agriculture, industry, IT, education and mining," the senator emphasized.
His remarks came ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China.
Hussain outlined the key pillars of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
A Paradigm Shift: From G2G to B2B
Phase I centered on energy and infrastructure, relying mainly on government-to-government collaboration, but CPEC Phase 2 will be largely business-to-business.
Hussain pointed to the impressive results of the first phase, noting that $26 billion in Chinese investment during Phase I created 255,000 jobs, added 8,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and built 600 kilometers of roads and motorways.
30,000 Pakistani students are also currently studying in China, including 8,000 enrolled in PhD programs.
The Digital Economy as a Priority
The senator stressed the importance of the digital economy as the future of bilateral cooperation.
"Pakistan is learning to cooperate closely with China in erecting a digital financial infrastructure with mobile banking and financial transactions, mobile plus Crypto and Blockchain initiatives and currency swap arrangements," he said.
A Visit Amid Global Talks
Hussain said Sharif is set to travel to Beijing shortly after the Chinese capital hosts visits by US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"A key component of their visits is discussion on how to end the war based on justice and recognition of the UN Charter, International Law and established norms of behavior among sovereign nations," Hussain said.
He stressed that mutual interests and shared concerns are bringing the region closer together, and China is a key partner for Pakistan in its efforts to bring peace to the Persian Gulf.