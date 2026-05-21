https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-draws-new-red-lines-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-formalizing-control-over-key-waterway-1124164358.html
Iran Draws New Red Lines in the Strait of Hormuz, Formalizing Control Over Key Waterway
Iran Draws New Red Lines in the Strait of Hormuz, Formalizing Control Over Key Waterway
Sputnik International
Iran has officially defined the administrative supervisory boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that formalizes Tehran’s control over one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.
2026-05-21T03:19+0000
2026-05-21T03:19+0000
2026-05-21T05:06+0000
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The Persian Gulf Waterway Management Authority announced the new demarcation lines, specifying the eastern and western limits of the strait under Iranian jurisdiction.The authority stated that the eastern boundary runs from Mount Mobarak in Iran to southern Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, while the western boundary connects the end of Qeshm Island in Iran to Umm Al Quwain in the UAE.“Passage within this area for transit through the Strait of Hormuz requires coordination with the Persian Gulf Waterway Management Authority and a permit from this entity,” the authority said in a statement.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/irgc-says-26-vessels-passed-through-strait-of-hormuz-over-past-day-1124163862.html
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middle east, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iran, uae, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
Iran Draws New Red Lines in the Strait of Hormuz, Formalizing Control Over Key Waterway
03:19 GMT 21.05.2026 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 21.05.2026)
Iran has officially defined the administrative supervisory boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that formalizes Tehran’s control over one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.
The Persian Gulf Waterway Management Authority announced the new demarcation lines, specifying the eastern and western limits of the strait under Iranian jurisdiction.
The authority stated that the eastern boundary runs from Mount Mobarak in Iran to southern Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, while the western boundary connects the end of Qeshm Island in Iran to Umm Al Quwain in the UAE.
“Passage within this area for transit through the Strait of Hormuz requires coordination with the Persian Gulf Waterway Management Authority and a permit from this entity,” the authority said in a statement.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.