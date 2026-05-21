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Russian Forces Liberate Shesterovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Shesterovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-21T12:16+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Sever have actively established control over the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.This is in addition to up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces attacked the training center for unmanned systems specialists in Ukraine, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Shesterovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

12:16 GMT 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of Battlegroup Sever have actively established control over the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, six infantry fighting vehicles and six vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces attacked the training center for unmanned systems specialists in Ukraine, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
19 May, 09:41 GMT
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