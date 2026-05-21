https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/russian-forces-liberate-shesterovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124166640.html

Russian Forces Liberate Shesterovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Shesterovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T12:16+0000

2026-05-21T12:16+0000

2026-05-21T12:16+0000

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"Units of Battlegroup Sever have actively established control over the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.This is in addition to up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces attacked the training center for unmanned systems specialists in Ukraine, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124148529.html

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