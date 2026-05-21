https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/us-navy-lacks-capacity-to-reopen-strait-of-hormuz-by-escorting-ships-1124168780.html

US Navy Lacks Capacity to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Escorting Ships

US Navy Lacks Capacity to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Escorting Ships

Sputnik International

The United States Navy lacks the capacity to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by providing escort services to ships through the contested waterway, US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T18:36+0000

2026-05-21T18:36+0000

2026-05-21T18:36+0000

us-israel war on iran

military & intelligence

abbas araghchi

strait of hormuz

tehran

us

us navy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015136_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04b3b15d550edf934992ade1bcfe051a.jpg

“There are many things we can continue doing to enhance the blockade, but to actually start providing escort services through a contested strait will, in my military opinion, exceed the capacity of the Navy to do that effectively,” Caudle said during a Senate committee hearing. Caudle added that the US is continuing to be engaged in demining the strait using intelligence. On Tuesday, the US Central Command Chief Adm. Brad Cooper said that Iran still retains some of its capacity to mine the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US blockade. Earlier in May, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the presence of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that for this reason, ships wishing to pass through Hormuz should coordinate their actions with Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-draws-new-red-lines-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-formalizing-control-over-key-waterway-1124164358.html

strait of hormuz

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, abbas araghchi, strait of hormuz, tehran, us, us navy