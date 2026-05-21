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US Navy Lacks Capacity to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Escorting Ships
US Navy Lacks Capacity to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Escorting Ships
Sputnik International
The United States Navy lacks the capacity to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by providing escort services to ships through the contested waterway, US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said on Thursday.
2026-05-21T18:36+0000
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“There are many things we can continue doing to enhance the blockade, but to actually start providing escort services through a contested strait will, in my military opinion, exceed the capacity of the Navy to do that effectively,” Caudle said during a Senate committee hearing. Caudle added that the US is continuing to be engaged in demining the strait using intelligence. On Tuesday, the US Central Command Chief Adm. Brad Cooper said that Iran still retains some of its capacity to mine the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US blockade. Earlier in May, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the presence of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that for this reason, ships wishing to pass through Hormuz should coordinate their actions with Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-draws-new-red-lines-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-formalizing-control-over-key-waterway-1124164358.html
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US Navy Lacks Capacity to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Escorting Ships

18:36 GMT 21.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley GasdiaIn this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States Navy lacks the capacity to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by providing escort services to ships through the contested waterway, US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said on Thursday.
“There are many things we can continue doing to enhance the blockade, but to actually start providing escort services through a contested strait will, in my military opinion, exceed the capacity of the Navy to do that effectively,” Caudle said during a Senate committee hearing.
Caudle added that the US is continuing to be engaged in demining the strait using intelligence.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Draws New Red Lines in the Strait of Hormuz, Formalizing Control Over Key Waterway
03:19 GMT
On Tuesday, the US Central Command Chief Adm. Brad Cooper said that Iran still retains some of its capacity to mine the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US blockade.
Earlier in May, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the presence of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that for this reason, ships wishing to pass through Hormuz should coordinate their actions with Tehran.
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