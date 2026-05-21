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Xi Jinping May Visit North Korea Next Week - Reports
Xi Jinping May Visit North Korea Next Week - Reports
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea as early as next week, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.
2026-05-21T03:41+0000
2026-05-21T04:51+0000
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"We have obtained intelligence indicating that President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea soon," a top governmental official was quoted as saying by the news agency on Wednesday. Xi may attempt to mediate relations between North Korea and the United States, the report added. In addition, during a meeting with Xi in China in January, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also asked the Chinese leader to help mediate relations between North Korea and South Korea, and Xi reacted positively to this request, the report noted.
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Xi Jinping May Visit North Korea Next Week - Reports

03:41 GMT 21.05.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 21.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Li XuerenIn this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo before talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo before talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
© AP Photo / Li Xueren
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Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea as early as next week, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.
"We have obtained intelligence indicating that President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea soon," a top governmental official was quoted as saying by the news agency on Wednesday.
Xi may attempt to mediate relations between North Korea and the United States, the report added.
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In addition, during a meeting with Xi in China in January, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also asked the Chinese leader to help mediate relations between North Korea and South Korea, and Xi reacted positively to this request, the report noted.
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