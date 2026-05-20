https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/putin-and-xi-jinping-adopt-joint-statement-on-deepening-relations-between-russia-and-china-1124157078.html

Putin, Xi Adopt Joint Statement on Deepening Russia-China Ties

Putin, Xi Adopt Joint Statement on Deepening Russia-China Ties

Sputnik International

Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation has laid the long-term foundation for modern relations, according to a joint statement by Russia and China.

2026-05-20T09:04+0000

2026-05-20T09:04+0000

2026-05-20T09:11+0000

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A joint statement by Russia and China on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in deepening good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative ties has been published on the Kremlin’s website.Russia and China confirm the extension of the treaty and will continue to strictly observe the document, the statement read.The principles set out in the treaty have stood the test of time and remain relevant, it added.Russia-China relations are not bloc-based or confrontational in nature and are not directed against third countries, it said.The countries are developing relations on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, the statement read. The bilateral relations have reached their highest level in history and continue to develop steadily, the statement read.Russia, China Support Efforts to Establish Sustainable Peace in UkraineRussia and China support all efforts to establish sustainable peace in Ukraine, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday.Russia and China are convinced of the need to completely eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis based on the compliance with the principles of the UN Charter, the statement said.Russia also appreciates China's objective position in the Ukrainian conflict and welcomes the desire to play a constructive role in the settlement.Efforts to Curb Sovereign Development in Colonial Spirit Failed - Russia-China StatementAttempts by some countries to restrict the sovereign development of others in the spirit of the era of colonialism have failed, according to the joint statement by Russia and China.The joint declaration by Russia and China on the formation of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations has been published on the Kremlin’s website."Attempts by a number of countries to unilaterally run global affairs, impose their interests on the entire world and limit the opportunities for sovereign development of other countries in the spirit of the era of colonialism have failed," the statement read.The international relations system in the 21st century is undergoing a profound transformation, moving toward lasting polycentricity and the formation of a new type of international relations, it said.The basic norms of international law are being violated on a regular basis around the world, making it more difficult for countries to resolve conflicts, it said.Russia-China relations make an important contribution to promoting a just multipolar world order, the statement said.Russia, China Urge Parties to Conflict in Middle East to NegotiateRussia and China are calling on the parties to the conflict in the Middle East to negotiate, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday."The parties agree that the US and Israeli military strikes on Iran violate international law and the basic norms of international relations, and seriously undermine stability in the Middle East. Russia and China emphasize the need for the parties involved in the conflict to return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible in order to prevent the expansion of the conflict zone," the document read.Russia and China also advocate for a sustainable truce in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.Russia, China Note Negative Security Consequences Due to US's Golden Dome ProjectRussia and China note serious negative consequences for international security in connection with the US Golden Dome project, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday.Russia and China have called on the United States to work in good faith to create conditions conducive to strengthening strategic stability, the statement said.The two countries have also expressed regret that after the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), the irresponsible line of the US did not allow preserving the treaty's legacy.Russia, China Highly Value Intensive Development of Trade, Economic TiesRussia and China highly appreciate the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation and will continue to find new points of growth in trade, according to the joint statement by Russia and China.A joint statement by Russia and China on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in deepening good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative ties has been published on the Kremlin’s website.Russian-Chinese investment cooperation is showing positive development dynamics, the statement said, adding it has reached a high level and continues to develop steadily.Russia, China to Continue to Strengthen Friendship Between MilitaryRussia and China will continue to strengthen friendship between the armed forces and jointly respond to various challenges and threats, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday."The parties will continue to strengthen the traditional friendship between the armed forces of the two countries, deepen mutual trust in the military field, improve cooperation mechanisms, expand the practice of joint exercises, air and sea patrols, strengthen coordination and interaction in bilateral and multilateral formats, jointly respond to various challenges and threats, and maintain global and regional security and stability," the document read.Russia Respects China's Stance on Trilateral Talks on Nuclear Arms ControlMoscow respects Beijing's position on the so-called trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and China on nuclear arms control, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday.Russia, China Condemn Provocations, Hostile Actions Among Nuclear PowersRussia and China condemn any provocations and hostile actions among the nuclear powers that infringe on their fundamental security interests and increase strategic risks, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday."The parties condemn any provocations and hostile actions by some nuclear-weapon states against other nuclear-weapon states, leading to infringement of their fundamental security interests and increased strategic risks," the document read.The security of one state cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of another, the joint declaration said, They calling for rejecting bloc confrontation, opposing the expansion of military alliances, and proxy wars.The countries also pointed out the inadmissibility of forcing sovereign states to renounce neutrality.No Single Development Path in World, No '1st-Class' Nations - Russia-ChinaThere is no universal path of development in the world and there are no "first-class" countries, according to the joint declaration of Russia and China.The joint declaration by Russia and China on the formation of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations has been published on the Kremlin’s website.The rules developed in a narrow circle of states should not replace the universally recognized international law, it said."The parties commit themselves, and call on the international community, to adhere in their relations to ... [the principle of] indivisible and equal security," the statement read.Major powers should take on a special responsibility and mission, place additional demands on themselves and refrain from abusing their advantages, it said.Russia, China Concerned About Militarization of Arctic by US, Its AlliesRussia and China are concerned about the militarization of the Arctic by the United States and its allies, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday.Creation of NATO Analogues in Asia Incompatible With Regional Securityhe establishment of NATO-style alliances in Asia, as well as the alliance’s own presence in the Asia-Pacific region, runs counter to efforts aimed at strengthening regional security, according to a joint statement by Russia and China.A joint statement by Russia and China on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in deepening good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative ties has been published on the Kremlin’s website."The parties note that actions aimed at expanding the presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the Asia-Pacific region and creating its Asian equivalent, including on the basis of mechanisms such as AUKUS, are incompatible with the objectives of strengthening regional peace and security," the statement read.China Welcomes Russia's Plan to Further Comply With START Quantitative LimitsChina welcomes the initiative of Russia to continue to comply with the key quantitative restrictions under the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday.Russia, China Intend to Develop Cooperation on Military Use of AIRussia and China intend to advance cooperation on the military application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to a joint statement by the two countries.A joint statement by Russia and China on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in deepening good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative ties has been published on the Kremlin’s website.Russia, China Oppose Deployment of Any Type of Weapon in Outer SpaceMoscow and Beijing oppose the deployment of any type of weapon in outer space, the use of force against space objects, as well as attempts by a number of countries to use outer space for armed confrontation, according to a joint declaration by Russia and China following talks on Wednesday."The parties oppose the deployment of weapons of any kind in outer space, the use of force or threat of force against space objects or with their help, and attempts by individual countries to use outer space for the purposes of armed confrontation," the document read.

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