https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russia-us-bear-special-responsibility-for-worlds-fate---ryabkov-1124169459.html

Russia, US Bear Special Responsibility for World's Fate - Ryabkov

Russia, US Bear Special Responsibility for World's Fate - Ryabkov

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States, as the largest nuclear powers, bear a special responsibility for the fate of the world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

2026-05-22T03:42+0000

2026-05-22T03:42+0000

2026-05-22T04:22+0000

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sergey ryabkov

donald trump

ukraine

vladimir putin

us-russia relations

us-russia dialogue

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In an interview with the Vedomosti business daily, he noted that the current Republican administration has largely departed from the dogmatic liberal-globalist worldview of its predecessors, but there is no point in talking about a final break of US with its previous policy of isolating Russia and undermining Russian interests. Ryabkov noted the personal contribution of US President Donald Trump to the search for ways to normalize bilateral relations. "Of course, the process is not easy, given both the scale of the 'toxic legacy' left by the Democrats and the aggressive approach of the current US authorities in advancing their own interests on the global stage. However, we must conduct relevant work with them, because our countries - as the largest nuclear powers - bear a special responsibility for the fate of the world," he said.He noted that a full-fledged dialogue between Russia and the United States is necessary for a significant normalization of the global situation."At the highest levels, Russia and the United States remain committed to continuing constructive work both on the Ukrainian issue and on finding ways to restore mutually respectful interstate cooperation," Ryabkov stressed.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska on August 15, 2025. The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The presidents discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Both leaders described the meeting positively. After the summit, the Russian president said it was possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized Russia's interest in a long-term settlement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/putins-invitation-for-trump-to-visit-moscow-is-still-on-table-1124112212.html

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