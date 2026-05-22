https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russian-forces-liberate-verkhnyaya-tersa-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124171480.html
Russian Forces Liberate Verkhnyaya Tersa Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Verkhnyaya Tersa Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-22T09:28+0000
2026-05-22T09:28+0000
2026-05-22T09:28+0000
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"Yesterday, as a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Vostok , the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Zaporozhye region, was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 2,050 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,260 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,965 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 1,290 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 870 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 395 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also carried out one massive and five group strikes, targeting Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, fuel and energy complex facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces and military airfields over the past week.Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 46 guided aerial bombs and 4,184 UAVs over the past week, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/russian-forces-liberate-borovaya-kutkovka-in-kharkov-region-1124134712.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Verkhnyaya Tersa Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Yesterday, as a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Vostok
, the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Zaporozhye region, was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 2,050 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Vostok amounted to over 2,050 military personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles, 47 vehicles and six field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,260 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,965 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 1,290 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 870 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 395 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces also carried out one massive and five group strikes, targeting Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, fuel and energy complex facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces and military airfields over the past week.
Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 46 guided aerial bombs and 4,184 UAVs over the past week, the statement read.