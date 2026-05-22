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Ukrainian Strike on College in Lugansk People's Republic is Monstrous Crime – Kremlin
Ukrainian Strike on College in Lugansk People's Republic is Monstrous Crime – Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian strike on a college in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) is a monstrous crime of Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-05-22T09:45+0000
2026-05-22T09:55+0000
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"As a monstrous crime. This is another crime of the Kiev regime, a strike an educational facility where children and young people live. This is a monstrous crime," Pesko told reporters when asked how the Kremlin could comment on the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on a college in the LPR. Kiev must be punished for its attack on the college in Lugansk People's Republic, Peskov said, adding that the most important thing is to take measures to sort out the rubble after the attack and help those who still remain under it.Earlier in the day, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that 35 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Later, it was reported taht the number of injured has risen to 39, people are dead.
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Ukrainian Strike on College in Lugansk People's Republic is Monstrous Crime – Kremlin

09:45 GMT 22.05.2026 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 22.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian strike on a college in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) is a monstrous crime of Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As a monstrous crime. This is another crime of the Kiev regime, a strike an educational facility where children and young people live. This is a monstrous crime," Pesko told reporters when asked how the Kremlin could comment on the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on a college in the LPR.
Kiev must be punished for its attack on the college in Lugansk People's Republic, Peskov said, adding that the most important thing is to take measures to sort out the rubble after the attack and help those who still remain under it.
Earlier in the day, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that 35 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Later, it was reported taht the number of injured has risen to 39, people are dead.
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?
08:41 GMT
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