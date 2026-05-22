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Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?
Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?
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Ukraine’s army carried out an overnight UAV attack on civilian facilities in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic.
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Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case involving a terrorist attack after the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the city of Starobelsk. Key Details:
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The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
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The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
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Three people have been pulled from the rubble of the dormitory in Starobelsk that was struck by Ukrainian forces
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Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?

08:41 GMT 22.05.2026 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 22.05.2026)
© МЧС РФ / Go to the mediabankConsequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
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The Ukrainian military carried out an overnight UAV attack on civilian facilities in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case involving a terrorist attack after the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the city of Starobelsk.
© Sputnik
Key Details:
At least four people were killed in the Ukrainian strike on a dormitory in Starobelsk, according to preliminary data cited by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova
Regional head Leonid Pasechnik said 35 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College at the Lugansk State Pedagogical University
Russia’s EMERCOM said the dormitory building partially collapsed overnight following a large-scale combined UAV strike on the Starobelsk college complex, where 86 students were staying at the time
Eight victims injured in the Ukrainian UAV attack were hospitalized, including three in serious condition, Russian Health Ministry aide Alexey Kuznetsov said
Emergency medical assistance was provided to dozens of victims after the strike, while several people are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, according to Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said the Ukrainian attack on the college complex continued for nearly four hours, from 10:00 p.m. Thursday until 2:00 a.m. Friday
Miroshnik described the strike as deliberate, stressing that there are no military facilities located near the college campus
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the targeted strike on the administrative buildings and dormitory was carried out using four aircraft-type UAVs
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