https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraines-attack-on-school-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-whats-known-so-far-1124171207.html

Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?

Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s army carried out an overnight UAV attack on civilian facilities in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

2026-05-22T08:41+0000

2026-05-22T08:41+0000

2026-05-22T09:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

rodion miroshnik

yana lantratova

ukraine

russia

lugansk people’s republic

emercom

russian investigative committee

drone strike

strike

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Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case involving a terrorist attack after the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the city of Starobelsk. Key Details:

ukraine

russia

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The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic Sputnik International The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic 2026-05-22T08:41+0000 true PT0M19S

Three people have been pulled from the rubble of the dormitory in Starobelsk that was struck by Ukrainian forces Sputnik International Three people have been pulled from the rubble of the dormitory in Starobelsk that was struck by Ukrainian forces 2026-05-22T08:41+0000 true PT0M31S

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rodion miroshnik, yana lantratova, ukraine, russia, lugansk people’s republic, emercom, russian investigative committee, drone strike, strike, видео