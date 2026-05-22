https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/us-sending-additional-5000-troops-to-poland-trump-says-1124169653.html
US Sending Additional 5,000 Troops to Poland, Trump Says
US Sending Additional 5,000 Troops to Poland, Trump Says
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that additional 5,000 US troops will be deployed to Poland.
2026-05-22T05:39+0000
2026-05-22T05:39+0000
2026-05-22T05:39+0000
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"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president's publication comes after he had announced the planned reduction of US forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington. Earlier this month, Defense News reported that the US army canceled the deployment of a unit, which includes more than 4,000 troops and related equipment, to Poland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-army-cancels-4000-troop-poland-deployment-amid-budget-hole-1124128264.html
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US Sending Additional 5,000 Troops to Poland, Trump Says
WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that additional 5,000 US troops will be deployed to Poland.
"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president's publication comes after he had announced the planned reduction of US forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington.
Earlier this month, Defense News reported that the US army canceled the deployment of a unit, which includes more than 4,000 troops and related equipment, to Poland.