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US Sending Additional 5,000 Troops to Poland, Trump Says
US Sending Additional 5,000 Troops to Poland, Trump Says
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that additional 5,000 US troops will be deployed to Poland.
2026-05-22T05:39+0000
2026-05-22T05:39+0000
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"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president's publication comes after he had announced the planned reduction of US forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington. Earlier this month, Defense News reported that the US army canceled the deployment of a unit, which includes more than 4,000 troops and related equipment, to Poland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-army-cancels-4000-troop-poland-deployment-amid-budget-hole-1124128264.html
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US Sending Additional 5,000 Troops to Poland, Trump Says

05:39 GMT 22.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alik KepliczUS Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland
US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
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WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that additional 5,000 US troops will be deployed to Poland.
"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president's publication comes after he had announced the planned reduction of US forces in Germany by 5,000 troops in early May. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington.
Earlier this month, Defense News reported that the US army canceled the deployment of a unit, which includes more than 4,000 troops and related equipment, to Poland.
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
Military
US Army Cancels 4,000-Troop Poland Deployment Amid Budget Hole
15 May, 04:32 GMT
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