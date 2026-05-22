https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/us-state-department-says-approved-108m-sale-of-equipment-for-hawk-system-to-ukraine-1124169341.html
US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine
US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The US State Department said it had approved a potential $108 million sale of HAWK air defense system maintenance equipment to Ukraine.
2026-05-22T03:57+0000
2026-05-22T03:57+0000
2026-05-22T04:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
ukraine
russia
nato
mim- 23 hawk
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113570609_0:83:1024:659_1920x0_80_0_0_c39997f72828a0f51d5a6b99c3798ae6.jpg
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Sustainment and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $108.1 million," the department said in a statement on Thursday. The statement noted that the Ukrainian government requested major repairs and maintenance, spare parts and consumables, as well as engineering and logistical support to maintain the missile system's operational capability.Russia believes that arms supplies and training provided to Kiev by the West are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO countries directly involved in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/pentagon-chief-says-he-approved-sending-more-personnel-to-ukraine-to-study-uav-use-1124117225.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113570609_0:0:1024:769_1920x0_80_0_0_f1df600192c330e12d4c2265dfeadf25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, ukraine, russia, nato, mim- 23 hawk, us arms for ukraine
us, ukraine, russia, nato, mim- 23 hawk, us arms for ukraine
US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine
03:57 GMT 22.05.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 22.05.2026)
The US State Department said it had approved a potential $108 million sale of HAWK air defense system maintenance equipment to Ukraine.
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Sustainment and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $108.1 million," the department said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement noted that the Ukrainian government requested major repairs and maintenance, spare parts and consumables, as well as engineering and logistical support to maintain the missile system's operational capability.
Russia believes that arms supplies and training provided to Kiev by the West are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO countries directly involved in the conflict.