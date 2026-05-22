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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/us-state-department-says-approved-108m-sale-of-equipment-for-hawk-system-to-ukraine-1124169341.html
US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine
US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The US State Department said it had approved a potential $108 million sale of HAWK air defense system maintenance equipment to Ukraine.
2026-05-22T03:57+0000
2026-05-22T04:34+0000
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"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Sustainment and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $108.1 million," the department said in a statement on Thursday. The statement noted that the Ukrainian government requested major repairs and maintenance, spare parts and consumables, as well as engineering and logistical support to maintain the missile system's operational capability.Russia believes that arms supplies and training provided to Kiev by the West are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO countries directly involved in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/pentagon-chief-says-he-approved-sending-more-personnel-to-ukraine-to-study-uav-use-1124117225.html
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US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine

03:57 GMT 22.05.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 22.05.2026)
© Dragoş Anghelache;; Wikimedia CommonsMIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air missiles on display during the 90th anniversary of the Romanian Antiaircraft Artillery and Missiles.
MIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air missiles on display during the 90th anniversary of the Romanian Antiaircraft Artillery and Missiles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
© Dragoş Anghelache;; Wikimedia Commons
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The US State Department said it had approved a potential $108 million sale of HAWK air defense system maintenance equipment to Ukraine.
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Sustainment and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $108.1 million," the department said in a statement on Thursday.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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The statement noted that the Ukrainian government requested major repairs and maintenance, spare parts and consumables, as well as engineering and logistical support to maintain the missile system's operational capability.
Russia believes that arms supplies and training provided to Kiev by the West are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO countries directly involved in the conflict.
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