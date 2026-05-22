https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/us-state-department-says-approved-108m-sale-of-equipment-for-hawk-system-to-ukraine-1124169341.html

US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine

US State Department Approves $108M Sale of Equipment for HAWK System to Ukraine

Sputnik International

The US State Department said it had approved a potential $108 million sale of HAWK air defense system maintenance equipment to Ukraine.

2026-05-22T03:57+0000

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2026-05-22T04:34+0000

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"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Sustainment and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $108.1 million," the department said in a statement on Thursday. The statement noted that the Ukrainian government requested major repairs and maintenance, spare parts and consumables, as well as engineering and logistical support to maintain the missile system's operational capability.Russia believes that arms supplies and training provided to Kiev by the West are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO countries directly involved in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/pentagon-chief-says-he-approved-sending-more-personnel-to-ukraine-to-study-uav-use-1124117225.html

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