https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/pentagon-chief-says-he-approved-sending-more-personnel-to-ukraine-to-study-uav-use-1124117225.html

Pentagon Chief Says He Approved Sending More Personnel to Ukraine to Study UAV Use

Pentagon Chief Says He Approved Sending More Personnel to Ukraine to Study UAV Use

Sputnik International

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that he had approved sending additional personnel to Ukraine to study the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both offensive and defensive operations.

2026-05-12T16:29+0000

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2026-05-12T16:29+0000

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"I have personally approved additional personnel there [in Ukraine] to learn from that drone battlefield, both on offense and defense, to ensure that we are learning every possible lesson from that conflict," Hegseth said during a Senate defense budget hearing. He added that the US must adapt to an era where drone dominance is essential and ensure such technologies are rapidly integrated across the armed forces. In April, the US Department of War requested $74.2 billion under Fiscal Year 2027 to ensure its "drone dominance" and counter drone capabilities. From April 27 to May 8, US paratroopers held their first drills in Alaska with the use of FPV strike drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-was-unprepared-for-scale-of-iranian-drone-threat---reports-1123841357.html

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peter hegseth, ukraine, pentagon, us, uav, new uav, drone, drone warfare