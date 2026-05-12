https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/pentagon-chief-says-he-approved-sending-more-personnel-to-ukraine-to-study-uav-use-1124117225.html
Pentagon Chief Says He Approved Sending More Personnel to Ukraine to Study UAV Use
Pentagon Chief Says He Approved Sending More Personnel to Ukraine to Study UAV Use
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that he had approved sending additional personnel to Ukraine to study the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both offensive and defensive operations.
2026-05-12T16:29+0000
2026-05-12T16:29+0000
2026-05-12T16:29+0000
world
peter hegseth
ukraine
pentagon
us
uav
new uav
drone
drone warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121901607_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_82abe79f45fcff4de533852800c582a7.jpg
"I have personally approved additional personnel there [in Ukraine] to learn from that drone battlefield, both on offense and defense, to ensure that we are learning every possible lesson from that conflict," Hegseth said during a Senate defense budget hearing. He added that the US must adapt to an era where drone dominance is essential and ensure such technologies are rapidly integrated across the armed forces. In April, the US Department of War requested $74.2 billion under Fiscal Year 2027 to ensure its "drone dominance" and counter drone capabilities. From April 27 to May 8, US paratroopers held their first drills in Alaska with the use of FPV strike drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-was-unprepared-for-scale-of-iranian-drone-threat---reports-1123841357.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121901607_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_281a686bd215e6c75c72fb0628e3c3ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peter hegseth, ukraine, pentagon, us, uav, new uav, drone, drone warfare
peter hegseth, ukraine, pentagon, us, uav, new uav, drone, drone warfare
Pentagon Chief Says He Approved Sending More Personnel to Ukraine to Study UAV Use
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that he had approved sending additional personnel to Ukraine to study the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both offensive and defensive operations.
"I have personally approved additional personnel there [in Ukraine] to learn from that drone battlefield, both on offense and defense, to ensure that we are learning every possible lesson from that conflict," Hegseth said during a Senate defense budget hearing.
He added that the US must adapt to an era where drone dominance
is essential and ensure such technologies are rapidly integrated across the armed forces.
In April, the US Department of War requested $74.2 billion under Fiscal Year 2027 to ensure its "drone dominance" and counter drone capabilities.
From April 27 to May 8, US paratroopers held their first drills in Alaska with the use of FPV strike drones.