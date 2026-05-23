https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/iran-us-moved-closer-toward-resolving-differences---foreign-ministry-1124177876.html
Iran, US Moved Closer Toward Resolving Differences - Foreign Ministry
Iran, US Moved Closer Toward Resolving Differences - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States moved closer toward finding ways to resolve their differences, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T13:58+0000
2026-05-23T13:58+0000
2026-05-23T13:58+0000
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"The views of the sides have converged, but not in the sense of reaching an agreement; rather, in the sense of being able to arrive at a solution to the differences," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian state broadcaster.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that there has been some progress in Washington’s talks with Iran and that the US may have “something to say” on the issue in the coming days.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/trump-decided-to-give-talks-with-iran-more-time-not-resume-strikes-for-now--report-1124174683.html
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Iran, US Moved Closer Toward Resolving Differences - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States moved closer toward finding ways to resolve their differences, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
"The views of the sides have converged, but not in the sense of reaching an agreement; rather, in the sense of being able to arrive at a solution to the differences," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian state broadcaster.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that there has been some progress in Washington’s talks with Iran and that the US may have “something to say” on the issue in the coming days.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
The escalation surrounding Iran
has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.