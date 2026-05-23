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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/iran-us-moved-closer-toward-resolving-differences---foreign-ministry-1124177876.html
Iran, US Moved Closer Toward Resolving Differences - Foreign Ministry
Iran, US Moved Closer Toward Resolving Differences - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States moved closer toward finding ways to resolve their differences, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T13:58+0000
2026-05-23T13:58+0000
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"The views of the sides have converged, but not in the sense of reaching an agreement; rather, in the sense of being able to arrive at a solution to the differences," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian state broadcaster.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that there has been some progress in Washington’s talks with Iran and that the US may have “something to say” on the issue in the coming days.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/trump-decided-to-give-talks-with-iran-more-time-not-resume-strikes-for-now--report-1124174683.html
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Iran, US Moved Closer Toward Resolving Differences - Foreign Ministry

13:58 GMT 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States moved closer toward finding ways to resolve their differences, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
"The views of the sides have converged, but not in the sense of reaching an agreement; rather, in the sense of being able to arrive at a solution to the differences," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian state broadcaster.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that there has been some progress in Washington’s talks with Iran and that the US may have “something to say” on the issue in the coming days.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
US President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Decided to Give Talks With Iran More Time, Not Resume Strikes for Now – Report
03:37 GMT
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