https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/journalists-from-entire-world-agree-to-visit-site-of-ukrainian-attack---russias-zakharova-1124178446.html

Journalists From Entire World Agree to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack - Russia's Zakharova

Journalists From Entire World Agree to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack - Russia's Zakharova

Sputnik International

Journalists from all over the world have accepted the invitation to visit the site of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a student dormitory in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.

2026-05-23T18:35+0000

2026-05-23T18:35+0000

2026-05-23T18:35+0000

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The journalists will be able to meet with the students who survived the attack, the parents of the victims, as well as rescue workers, eyewitnesses and the city administration, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/foreign-journalists-request-visit-to-ukrainian-strike-site-in-lugansk-peoples-republic--mfa-spox-1124177541.html

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