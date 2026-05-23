https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/journalists-from-entire-world-agree-to-visit-site-of-ukrainian-attack---russias-zakharova-1124178446.html
Journalists From Entire World Agree to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack - Russia's Zakharova
Journalists From Entire World Agree to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack - Russia's Zakharova
Sputnik International
Journalists from all over the world have accepted the invitation to visit the site of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a student dormitory in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-05-23T18:35+0000
2026-05-23T18:35+0000
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The journalists will be able to meet with the students who survived the attack, the parents of the victims, as well as rescue workers, eyewitnesses and the city administration, she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/foreign-journalists-request-visit-to-ukrainian-strike-site-in-lugansk-peoples-republic--mfa-spox-1124177541.html
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Journalists From Entire World Agree to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack - Russia's Zakharova
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Journalists from all over the world have accepted the invitation to visit the site of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a student dormitory in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"From all over the world," Zakharova said when asked about how many journalists had agreed to visit the site and from what countries.
The journalists will be able to meet with the students who survived the attack, the parents of the victims, as well as rescue workers, eyewitnesses and the city administration, she added.