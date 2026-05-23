https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/foreign-journalists-request-visit-to-ukrainian-strike-site-in-lugansk-peoples-republic--mfa-spox-1124177541.html
Foreign Journalists Ask to Visit Ukrainian Strike Site in Lugansk People’s Republic – Russian MFA
Foreign Journalists Ask to Visit Ukrainian Strike Site in Lugansk People’s Republic – Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has received numerous applications from foreign journalists to visit the site of the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
2026-05-23T13:30+0000
2026-05-23T13:30+0000
2026-05-23T13:31+0000
russia
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian foreign ministry
lugansk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117889205_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85bcec2ffdc936784d834cad1db8f693.jpg
“The press will be there. We’ve received applications from a large number of journalists and will ensure they get access. Translators will be provided. This is so the world can see and hear for itself what the Kiev regime is really doing,” Zakharova said.Earlier on Saturday, she said that the ministry had begun organizing visits for Moscow-accredited foreign correspondents to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People’s Republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-11---region-head-1124176529.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117889205_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bce7fdaf28f2d7265f0961fe3e5f8750.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, kiev, russian foreign ministry, lugansk people’s republic
maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, kiev, russian foreign ministry, lugansk people’s republic
Foreign Journalists Ask to Visit Ukrainian Strike Site in Lugansk People’s Republic – Russian MFA
13:30 GMT 23.05.2026 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 23.05.2026)
The Russian Foreign Ministry has received numerous applications from foreign journalists to visit the site of the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
“The press will be there. We’ve received applications from a large number of journalists and will ensure they get access. Translators will be provided. This is so the world can see and hear for itself what the Kiev regime is really doing,” Zakharova said.
Earlier on Saturday, she said that the ministry had begun organizing visits for Moscow-accredited foreign correspondents to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People’s Republic.