https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/foreign-journalists-request-visit-to-ukrainian-strike-site-in-lugansk-peoples-republic--mfa-spox-1124177541.html

Foreign Journalists Ask to Visit Ukrainian Strike Site in Lugansk People’s Republic – Russian MFA

Foreign Journalists Ask to Visit Ukrainian Strike Site in Lugansk People’s Republic – Russian MFA

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry has received numerous applications from foreign journalists to visit the site of the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

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“The press will be there. We’ve received applications from a large number of journalists and will ensure they get access. Translators will be provided. This is so the world can see and hear for itself what the Kiev regime is really doing,” Zakharova said.Earlier on Saturday, she said that the ministry had begun organizing visits for Moscow-accredited foreign correspondents to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-11---region-head-1124176529.html

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maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, kiev, russian foreign ministry, lugansk people’s republic