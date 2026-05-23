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Putin Offers Deep Condolences to Xi Over Deadly Mine Explosion in Shanxi Province - Kremlin
Putin Offers Deep Condolences to Xi Over Deadly Mine Explosion in Shanxi Province - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping following the tragedy at a coal mine in Shanxi province, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.
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“Dear Mr. President, dear friend! Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the disaster at the coal mine in Shanxi province,” the telegram reads.Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased miners and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qingyuan County on Friday, while 247 workers were inside. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
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Putin Offers Deep Condolences to Xi Over Deadly Mine Explosion in Shanxi Province - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping following the tragedy at a coal mine in Shanxi province, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.
“Dear Mr. President, dear friend! Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the disaster at the coal mine in Shanxi province,” the telegram reads.
Putin
also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased miners and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.
The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qingyuan County on Friday, while 247 workers were inside. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
15 October 2022, 05:19 GMT