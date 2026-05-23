International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/putin-offers-deep-condolences-to-xi-over-deadly-mine-explosion-in-shanxi-province---kremlin-1124176175.html
Putin Offers Deep Condolences to Xi Over Deadly Mine Explosion in Shanxi Province - Kremlin
Putin Offers Deep Condolences to Xi Over Deadly Mine Explosion in Shanxi Province - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping following the tragedy at a coal mine in Shanxi province, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.
2026-05-23T09:47+0000
2026-05-23T09:47+0000
world
vladimir putin
kremlin
russia
china
xi jinping
coal mine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc7b864af3330cd6f906219254f3885.jpg
“Dear Mr. President, dear friend! Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the disaster at the coal mine in Shanxi province,” the telegram reads.Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased miners and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qingyuan County on Friday, while 247 workers were inside. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221015/death-toll-from-coal-mine-blast-in-turkey-rises-to-28-health-minister-says-1101870047.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc1284d1d8b6812bbcb2dc1a2b7d69f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, kremlin, russia, china, xi jinping, coal mine
vladimir putin, kremlin, russia, china, xi jinping, coal mine

Putin Offers Deep Condolences to Xi Over Deadly Mine Explosion in Shanxi Province - Kremlin

09:47 GMT 23.05.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping following the tragedy at a coal mine in Shanxi province, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.
“Dear Mr. President, dear friend! Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the disaster at the coal mine in Shanxi province,” the telegram reads.
Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased miners and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.
The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qingyuan County on Friday, while 247 workers were inside. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
Smoke billows from an area of battles between rival Syrian factions competing for power in northwest Syria in the opposition-held town of Al-Bab, near the border with Turkey in the northern Aleppo province, on October 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2022
World
Death Toll From Turkey Coal Mine Blast Rises to 41
15 October 2022, 05:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала